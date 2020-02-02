A tornado is coming to 9-1-1: Lone Star, and the 126 is going to be left searching for signs of life in its aftermath. As last week's episode foreshadowed, one of nature's gravest disaster events is going to befall Austin, Texas on Monday night's new episode, titled "Act of God." In this exclusive new look at the episode ahead, we get to see a bit of what that will entail.

In the clip, Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack), and several other members of the firehouse visit a home that has been hit hard by the cyclone. The structure has been rendered unrecognizable after being crushed by a fallen tree, and outside is a father who is desperate to get to his two children. This dad reveals he put his kids in the bathtub, as he'd been instructed to do in situations like this, but he was separated from his little ones while trying to fetch the family cat. As much as this father wants to go back in himself, or for the firefighters to go in his place, all Owen can do is wait for the kids to send some sort of signal that they're still alive inside before he can send someone into what remains of the home. As he walks away to gear up for potential entry, he instructs his crew to put on their "poker faces," which means he clearly does not believe this rescue mission will have a happy ending.

9-1-1 Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein Teases Impending Tornado: 'Our Biggest Episode Yet'

We've been duly warned that "Act of God" will be one of 9-1-1: Lone Star's biggest episodes of the inaugural season. Before the show even premiered, Rob Lowe teased that the event episode would be "massive" and "go all out," and actor Ronen Rubinstein recently added that the episode will be "humongous" and that fans will "feel like they're watching a classic Twister or massive action film." In other words, buckle up for another bumpy ride from 9-1-1 small screen realm ahead on Monday evening.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.