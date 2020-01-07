9-1-1 fans can rest assured that mother nature will still have her say in the show's first spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star. At Fox's TCA winter press tour presentation, TV Guide, along with a small group of reporters, spoke with lead actor Rob Lowe about what kind of natural disasters fans can expect to see on this new Austin-based extension of the first responder procedural. He confirmed that the show will indeed introduce an environmental catastrophe — and soon.

Lowe told TV Guide, "The one that I'm really looking forward to is, there's a massive tornado that will be the episode after ... the Super Bowl. This show is massive. They go all out."

9-1-1: Lone Star Is the Start of 9-1-1's Dick Wolf Phase

He also assured that the show will borrow from the original show's formula of mixing things up. "We like to toggle between the big massive [disasters] and then the weird [cases]. We always try to keep the, 'I can't believe they just did that' or the 'I can't believe we just saw that.'" One such, he teased: "There may or may not be an explosion at a bull semen factory. Oh, yeah. It is Texas."

9-1-1: Lone Star premieres with a Sunday, Jan. 19 following the NFC Championship football game, before airing in its regular time slot on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8/7c.

Editor's Note: Rob Lowe's initial quote was slightly adjusted to accurately reflect his statement.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)