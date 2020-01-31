Now Playing The Puppy Bowl Gets the 30 for 30 Treatment in This Adorable Video

The Big Game is finally here, and no, we're not talking about the Super Bowl. The best boys and girls you could ever meet will square off in Puppy Bowl XVI on Sunday afternoon, and it is sure to be a woofderful time. No, we're not sorry for that terrible pun.

How can you fill your heart with all the adorable puppy content? Never fear, TV Guide is here to make sure you know everything you need to watch the Puppy Bowl, online or on TV.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

When to Watch

Team Fluff will face off against Team Ruff on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Animal Planet.

How to Stream

If you won't be near a physical TV hooked up to cable, there are still ways to watch the Puppy Bowl.

AT&T TV Now: The app is available on mobile devices as well as streaming media players like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and Roku.

YouTube TV: The premium YouTube series will also allow you to stream Animal Planet on your phone or mobile device as well as streaming devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Playstation, and Xbox.

Hulu + Live TV: The Live TV option from Hulu give you access to the puppies as well. With the subscription, you can stream the Puppy Bowl via the Hulu app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, or your Nintendo Switch.

Philo: Yet another service that allows you to stream live TV! The Philo app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, or with iOS systems.

The Lineup

Check out every dog playing in the Puppy Bowl this year. As always, each of the animals participating in the event are up for adoption. One hundred percent of previous pups (and kittens!) who have played in the Puppy Bowl have found their forever homes, and Animal Planet wants to keep up that tradition. Adoption information will be available during the show.