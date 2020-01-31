We hope you've got your game face on because the 2020 Super Bowl is nearly upon us! Two of the nation's top NFL teams are going head to head for Super Bowl LIV, so if you don't want to miss out on a full day of football, all the best buzzy commercials, and, of course, the highly anticipated halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, we're here to help.

We've rounded up all the information you'll ever need to watch the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs take on the NFC's San Francisco 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday below!

Super Bowl LIV will air live on Sunday, Feb. 2, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30/5:30c. You can catch the game on Fox or stream it live on FoxSports.com and Fox Go Sports with your cable provider login. Fans can also download the Fox Sports app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV and stream the event on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, or Fubo.

2020 Super Bowl: Everything We Know About the Halftime Show So Far

If you're planning to bypass the sports and the ads, there are two musical events of note scheduled for the Super Bowl this year: Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem approximately 15 minutes before kickoff, so tune in early if you want to listen to her stunning voice usher in the evening! Then, after the first half, J.Lo and Shakira will take the field for their halftime show, starting around 8:30/7:30c.

Super Bowl LIV airs Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30/5:30c on Fox.