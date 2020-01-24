Forget Aquarius season, Super Bowl season has finally arrived! It's that special time of the year when football fans gather around a high definition TV screen and feast on an array of finger foods and ice-cold beers as they cheer on their favorite team in the most important game of the season. Super Bowl LIV, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 2 and kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

While we're stoked to see some great football on Super Bowl Sunday, we're even more excited about this year's halftime show which boasts Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as co-headliners. We still don't know the exact details of their anticipated performance, you can expect the pop divas to take on some of their greatest hits.

Their upcoming performance comes in the wake of Jay-Z teaming with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for an entertainment and social justice-focused partnership to further the league's philanthropic efforts. The NFL struggled to find black performers for last year's halftime show in Atlanta after a bevy of artists, including Jay-Z, boycotted the show out of support for Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2016 following his protests (in which he took a knee during the national anthem) against racial injustice.

This year's Super Bowl will also see a number of performances before the game. Pitbull and music duo Dan + Shay are among those set take the stage during NFL Tailgate Tropicale, a pregame show airing on Fox ahead of the big game. Plus, Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem and Yolanda Adams is set to sing "America the Beautiful" backed by the Children's Voice Chorus of Miami.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m./5:30c live on Fox.