Today is a holiday in several different ways. For starters, it's Super Bowl Sunday, which means football fans and even the most casual sports enthusiasts have a reason to gather up with some cold ones to dine on unhealthy snacks as they watch the Big Game, all of those commercials, and, of course, the halftime show. The fact that it's Feb. 2, 2020 also makes this a very rare palindromic affair, with 02-02-2020 marking the first time in centuries that the date is completely the same forwards and backwards (you don't even have to use the MM/DD/YYYY notation system, huzzah). It's also Groundhog Day, which is probably one of the least celebrated national holidays on any given calendar but which serves as an annual reminder of one peak Bill Murray movie: 1993's comedy classic Groundhog Day.

In the film, Murray stars as Phil, a disgruntled TV weatherman on assignment to cover Punxsutawney Phil's annual presentation and ends up getting stuck in a time warp that tests his very soul in hilariously biting ways. Sure, Russian Doll might've elevated this concept into high philosophy territory, and even The Good Place successfully dabbled in repetitive life/death humor in its own way, but Groundhog Day is the O.G. of time loop hijinx, and Murray is picture-perfect as the cynical broadcaster who just can't escape his worst day ever. Between this movie and Scrooged, Murray certainly had the corner on holiday films about misers learning their lesson back in the day.

So, now that the real deal Groundhog Day event is over — spoiler: our furry pal did not see his shadow, which means he's predicting this winter to be a brief one — you can continue celebrating the occasion by revisiting the film Groundhog Day, which was co-written and directed by the late, great Harold Ramis and also stars Andie MacDowell. Groundhog Day is currently available to stream on Showtime Anytime for free with a subscription to Showtime. It's also available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

If you don't mind waiting until later — you know, when it's no longer actual Groundhog Day — the film will also air on Showtime 2 on Friday, Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m. ET and on Showtime on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7:15 a.m. ET and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 5:45 a.m. ET.

Whatever you do, in the immortal and oft-repeated words of the movie's radio DJ, don't forget your booties because it's collllld out there!