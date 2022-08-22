New Disney+ TV Shows and Movies Coming in September 2022

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker, Hocus Pocus 2 Matt Kennedy/Disney+

Marvel? There's a new thing every couple of weeks, not exciting. Star Wars? More supply than demand at this point, take a break. But Hocus Pocus 2? Now there's something intriguing on Disney+ we haven't seen in awhile. The witchy Halloween staple is getting a direct-to-streaming sequel 29 years after the original came out, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy saddling up their broomsticks and vacuum cleaners once again. There are Star Wars and Marvel things coming to Disney+, of course — Rogue One prequel series Andor and the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder — along with some other good stuff, too.

We've put together our picks for what to watch on Disney+ in September 2022, plus lists of everything coming to the streaming service in the month.

The Best New Movies and Shows on Disney+ in September

Tom Hanks, Pinocchio Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Pinocchio (Sept. 8)

Pinocchio is the latest Disney animated classic to get the live-action remake treatment. He's becoming an even realer boy. Tom Hanks plays Gepetto, and the film reunites him with his old friend Robert Zemeckis, who directed him in Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and The Polar Express. Real boys and girls in the cast include Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, and Sheila Atim, with voice performances from Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket. I didn't realize until I saw the picture above that Pinocchio's character design is the same as it was in the 1940 movie, which is weird and off-putting. Disney isn't putting this one in theaters and is instead sending it straight to Disney+, because I guess the studio shot-callers don't think people will pay to see it. This is not to be confused with the Guillermo del Toro-directed stop-motion Pinocchio, which is coming to Netflix in December. [Trailer]

The movie where we, as a society, realized we were starting to get tired of Taika Waititi's schtick. Chris Hemsworth continues to be Thor, Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster after almost a decade away, the Guardians of the Galaxy are there, and Christian Bale is the bad guy, Gorr the God Butcher. It is what it is. It made a lot of money in theaters, and now it's coming to streaming. [Trailer]

The long-boogieing celebrity dance competition migrates from ABC for its first season on Disney+. And even though it's moving to a streaming service, it will continue to be broadcast live. Alfonso Ribeiro, who won Dancing with the Stars Season 19, joins Tyra Banks as co-host. The cast will be announced at a later date. There's still a lot we don't know about how this new incarnation of DWTS is going to work, but here's everything we do know. [Trailer]

Andor (Sept. 21)

Remember Rogue One? That was the standalone Star Wars movie with Felicity Jones from 2016 about rebels stealing the plans for the Death Star. It was pretty good. It's getting a prequel series about Cassian Andor, the rebel pilot and intelligence officer played by Diego Luna, as he infiltrates the Empire on a spy mission. This will be even less popular than Obi-Wan Kenobi, though it will probably be a little bit better. [Trailer]

Hocus Pocus 2 (Sept. 30)

This year's spooky season will officially begin with the premiere of this sequel 29 years in the making. It's basically the same story again, with teenagers accidentally summoning the Sanderson witch sisters — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — and then trying to banish them before they wreak too much havoc in Salem, Mass. Sam Richardson is in it. Hi, Sam! Always nice to see you. [Trailer]

Watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more $7.99 at Disney+



More on Disney+





Everything New on Disney+ in September



Sept. 2

30 for 30: Al Davis VS. The NFL

30 for 30: Dickie V

30 for 30: Elway to Marino

30 for 30: Nature Boy

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run

30 for 30: Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

30 for 30: The Band That Wouldn't Die

30 for 30: The Two Bills

30 for 30: Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia



Sept. 7

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3)

Europe from Above (S4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)



Sept. 8

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances (Special)

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (S1)

Growing Up (S1)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return

Pinocchio

Remembering

Tierra Incognita

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)



Sept. 9

United Sharks of America



Sept. 14

First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit (animated short)



Sept. 16

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija



Sept. 19

Dancing with the Stars (S31 live premiere)



Sept. 21

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Andor (3-episode premiere)

Super/Natural



Sept. 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild



Sept. 28

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (S2 premiere)



Sept. 30

Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

