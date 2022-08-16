Everything to Know About Dancing with the Stars Season 31: Cast, Premiere Date, Move to Disney+

Join or Sign In
Get out your dancing shoes, it's almost time for a brand new season of ABC's popular competition show Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 of the reality competition series is undergoing a few changes, including a new co-host in the ballroom. But perhaps the biggest change is how to watch it. This fall, the long-running DWTS is moving from its home on ABC to stream live exclusively on Disney+, making it the first live show on the streaming service.
What's more, DWTS will forego its usual ad breaks and stream commercial free on the platform for Season 31. This is a huge change for the series since dancers and crew usually take advantage of the breaks for outfit changes, staging, and more. How will they set up any elaborate backdrops for the dances? When will they clean up all the confetti and glitter from the stage? How will Tyra have time to change into all her many wigs, headpieces, and mirrorball-inspired dresses? We have so many questions.
Some answers will have to wait until the season premieres, but in the meantime, here's everything we do know about Season 31 so far.
Dancing With the Stars was picked up for two seasons by Disney+, and Season 31 will stream ad-free this fall. Disney recently announced it will be introducing an ad-supported version of the streaming platform starting Dec. 8, but DWTS typically crowns a winner before then so it won't interfere with Season 31. Disney has yet to decide if Season 32 will continue streaming ad-free or go back to its commercial ways.
Season 31 will have its opening night on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
There's a new co-host heading to Dancing With the Stars this season. In addition to Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro (who was the Season 19 winner with pro Witney Carson) will be picking up the mic alongside the supermodel. Tyra singlehandedly hosted the competition for the last two seasons despite the show typically having a duo host in the past. Maybe having another personality to share the load will give Tyra some extra time to run to the top of the stairs for interviews or keep up those elaborate costume changes even sans commercial breaks.
The judges are back too, including mean-mugging Len Goodman, tough-but-fair Carrie Ann Inaba, over-the-top Bruno Tonioli, and talented Derek Hough. As for contestants, cast announcements will be released Sept. 8. We can't wait to find out which new stars will be showcasing their hidden rhythmic talents (or lack thereof) on Season 31.
The DWTS and Disney+ official Twitter accounts posted this promo on August 11, inviting viewers to "make your heart dance in a whole new way" as the series moves to streaming:
It's safe to assume Disney night will be all sorts of magical this year!
Season 31 and 32 of DWTS will stream Live on Disney+. The series typically airs at 8/7 Central and as far as we know, there's no changes to the time slot. Past seasons are currently unavailable to stream.