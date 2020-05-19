Listen to Every Episode of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love

Welcome to A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love! Every week throughout the current season, TV Guide reviews and recommendations editor Liam Mathews and former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and special guests overthink every moment of the latest episode of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in their recap on A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, an unofficial Bachelor Nation show from TV Guide.

This is your hub for every episode. New episodes will be posted here each week, as well as on your favorite podcast provider.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Stitcher/Google Play/iHeartRadio/TuneIn

Ep. 42: Here's What You Didn't See in The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Premiere

Ep. 43: The Bachelor's Jenna Cooper's Stalker Troll Saga Should Be a Movie



Ep. 44: We Can't Believe How Massively Popular Danny From Listen To Your Heart's YouTube Videos Are



Ep. 45: Listen to Your Heart's Natascha Is an Absolute Savage and We Love It

Ep. 46: There's Something Shady About Trevor on Listen to Your Heart

Ep. 47: The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Finale: Chris and Bri Tell All on TV Guide's Podcast



Here's every episode of from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor:

Ep. 29: The Bachelor Cast Includes a Frog-Hater, a Reddit-Lover, and a Peloton Wife Lookalike



Ep. 30: Hannah Ann and Victoria F. Are the Villainous Frontrunners of The Bachelor Premiere



Ep. 31: The Bachelor Had Champagne and Real Pain for Kelsey



Ep. 32: The Real Reason Why The Bachelor Contestants Don't Find #ChampagneGate as Funny as You Do



Ep. 33: The Bachelor Created a Type of Drama No One Has Ever Seen Before



Ep. 34: The Bachelor Has No One For Us to Root For



Ep. 35: Is Peter a Demon From Twin Peaks That Feeds on Tears?



Ep. 36: The Bachelor's Next Bachelorette Options Are Looking Pretty Bleak



Ep. 37: Reality Steve Shares the Secret Victoria F. Backstory You Didn't See on The Bachelor



Ep. 38: The Bachelor's Kendall Long Talks Peter's Fantasy Suite Dilemma and Her Split from Joe



Ep. 39: The Bachelor Should Cancel The Women Tell All Once and For All



Ep. 40: The Bachelor Is All About Peter's Mom Now, and We Love It and Hate It



Ep. 41: Peter's Mom Watched Her Son Get Fed to the Wolves -- and Clapped for the Wolves

Here's every episode from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette:

Ep. 14: The Bachelorette Is Going to Be a Frat Party This Season



Ep. 15: In This The Bachelorette Mansion, We Stan Connor J.



Ep. 16: The Bachelorette Is Ruled by F-Boys



Ep. 17: The Bachelorette Sent Cam Home Because He Wore a Hoodie With a Sport Coat



Ep. 18: The Bachelorette Was Low-Key an Ad for Luke S.'s Tequila Brand



Ep. 19: The Bachelorette Episode 5 Almost Kilt Us



Ep. 20: Hannah Might Be the Best Bachelorette of All Time



Ep. 21: Luke Is The Bachelorette's Boneheaded Mistake



Ep. 22: The Bachelorette Is Full of Bologna



Ep. 23: The Bachelorette Dad Power Ranking



Ep. 24: Hannah Finally Came to Jesus on The Bachelorette



Ep. 25: The Bachelorette's Luke Somehow Dug His Grave Even Deeper During the Men Tell All



Ep. 26: Peter's Mom Stole the Show During The Bachelorette Finale Part 1



Ep. 27: Don't Clap for The Bachelorette, She's Too Sad

Here's the Bachelor in Paradise special:

Ep. 28: All Hail Demi and Kristian, Queens of Bachelor in Paradise

Here's every episode from Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor:

Ep. 1: Listen to A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, an Unofficial Bachelor Nation Show



Ep. 2: The Bachelor Only Just Premiered, But We Already Have a Villain



Ep. 3: The Bachelor's Demi Knows Exactly What She's Doing



Ep. 4: Demi's Sociopathic Edit Is the Highlight of The Bachelor So Far

Ep. 5: The Bachelor Handled Caelynn's Conversation About Sexual Assault With Surprising Sensitivity



Ep. 6: The Bachelor Is Giving Us Déjà Vu All Over Again



Ep. 7: We Want to Be Sydney from The Bachelor When We Grow Up

Ep. 8: The Bachelor: Colton Is a Messy Bro Who Lives for Drama

Ep. 9: Hannah G. Rapping on The Bachelor Is What You See Before You Get Bird Box'd

Ep. 10: The Bachelor: We Were on the Fence About Colton, but We Got Over It

Ep. 11: The Bachelor: The Women Tell All Left Us Unpacified

Ep. 12: The Bachelor: Where Was This Hannah G. All Season?

Ep. 13: The Bachelor's Exceptional Finale Made the Whole Season Worth It



The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC. It's available to stream on Hulu.