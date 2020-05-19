Listen to Every Episode of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love

The home of TV Guide's The Bachelor and The Bachelorette podcast
Welcome to A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love! Every week throughout the current season, TV Guide reviews and recommendations editor Liam Mathews and former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and special guests overthink every moment of the latest episode of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in their recap on A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, an unofficial Bachelor Nation show from TV Guide.
This is your hub for every episode. New episodes will be posted here each week, as well as on your favorite podcast provider.
Ep. 42: Here's What You Didn't See in The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Premiere
Ep. 43: The Bachelor's Jenna Cooper's Stalker Troll Saga Should Be a Movie
Ep. 44: We Can't Believe How Massively Popular Danny From Listen To Your Heart's YouTube Videos Are
Ep. 45: Listen to Your Heart's Natascha Is an Absolute Savage and We Love It
Ep. 46: There's Something Shady About Trevor on Listen to Your Heart
Ep. 47: The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Finale: Chris and Bri Tell All on TV Guide's Podcast
Ep. 29: The Bachelor Cast Includes a Frog-Hater, a Reddit-Lover, and a Peloton Wife Lookalike
Ep. 30: Hannah Ann and Victoria F. Are the Villainous Frontrunners of The Bachelor Premiere
Ep. 31: The Bachelor Had Champagne and Real Pain for Kelsey
Ep. 32: The Real Reason Why The Bachelor Contestants Don't Find #ChampagneGate as Funny as You Do
Ep. 33: The Bachelor Created a Type of Drama No One Has Ever Seen Before
Ep. 34: The Bachelor Has No One For Us to Root For
Ep. 35: Is Peter a Demon From Twin Peaks That Feeds on Tears?
Ep. 36: The Bachelor's Next Bachelorette Options Are Looking Pretty Bleak
Ep. 37: Reality Steve Shares the Secret Victoria F. Backstory You Didn't See on The Bachelor
Ep. 38: The Bachelor's Kendall Long Talks Peter's Fantasy Suite Dilemma and Her Split from Joe
Ep. 39: The Bachelor Should Cancel The Women Tell All Once and For All
Ep. 40: The Bachelor Is All About Peter's Mom Now, and We Love It and Hate It
Ep. 41: Peter's Mom Watched Her Son Get Fed to the Wolves -- and Clapped for the Wolves
Ep. 14: The Bachelorette Is Going to Be a Frat Party This Season
Ep. 15: In This The Bachelorette Mansion, We Stan Connor J.
Ep. 16: The Bachelorette Is Ruled by F-Boys
Ep. 17: The Bachelorette Sent Cam Home Because He Wore a Hoodie With a Sport Coat
Ep. 18: The Bachelorette Was Low-Key an Ad for Luke S.'s Tequila Brand
Ep. 19: The Bachelorette Episode 5 Almost Kilt Us
Ep. 20: Hannah Might Be the Best Bachelorette of All Time
Ep. 21: Luke Is The Bachelorette's Boneheaded Mistake
Ep. 22: The Bachelorette Is Full of Bologna
Ep. 23: The Bachelorette Dad Power Ranking
Ep. 24: Hannah Finally Came to Jesus on The Bachelorette
Ep. 25: The Bachelorette's Luke Somehow Dug His Grave Even Deeper During the Men Tell All
Ep. 26: Peter's Mom Stole the Show During The Bachelorette Finale Part 1
Ep. 27: Don't Clap for The Bachelorette, She's Too Sad
Ep. 28: All Hail Demi and Kristian, Queens of Bachelor in Paradise
Ep. 1: Listen to A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, an Unofficial Bachelor Nation Show
Ep. 2: The Bachelor Only Just Premiered, But We Already Have a Villain
Ep. 3: The Bachelor's Demi Knows Exactly What She's Doing
Ep. 4: Demi's Sociopathic Edit Is the Highlight of The Bachelor So Far
Ep. 5: The Bachelor Handled Caelynn's Conversation About Sexual Assault With Surprising Sensitivity
Ep. 6: The Bachelor Is Giving Us Déjà Vu All Over Again
Ep. 7: We Want to Be Sydney from The Bachelor When We Grow Up
Ep. 8: The Bachelor: Colton Is a Messy Bro Who Lives for Drama
Ep. 9: Hannah G. Rapping on The Bachelor Is What You See Before You Get Bird Box'd
Ep. 10: The Bachelor: We Were on the Fence About Colton, but We Got Over It
Ep. 11: The Bachelor: The Women Tell All Left Us Unpacified
Ep. 12: The Bachelor: Where Was This Hannah G. All Season?
Ep. 13: The Bachelor's Exceptional Finale Made the Whole Season Worth It
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC. It's available to stream on Hulu.
(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)