Welcome to Episode 43 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. Former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap the Episode 2 of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. This week they're joined by Jacqueline's friend and cast mate Jenna Cooper, who last week was vindicated from false reports of infidelity that ended her relationship with Jordan Kimball in 2018.

Jenna talks in even more depth than she did on Reality Steve's podcast about how bizarre the trolling that destroyed her reputation was, and what she knows about the people behind it. She has an idea for a movie based on her experience, because the story took so many twists and turns — and it has a happy ending, because she's cleared her name and can move on with her life, just in time for her baby (she's due in five weeks).

Other topics include Jacqueline's role in helping Jenna, how Jenna still hasn't heard from her ex Jordan, who turned on her when she needed his support the most, and her remarkably positive attitude about the whole ordeal.

Oh, and they talk about Episode 2 of Listen to Your Heart, too.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Stitcher/Google Play/iHeartRadio/TuneIn

Follow Jacqueline on Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Liam on Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Jenna on Instagram.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. It's available to stream on Hulu.