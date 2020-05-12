Welcome to Episode 46 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Episode 5 of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

The big question on Liam's mind is if our beautiful contestants got to hook up on their fancy tour buses. Jacqueline doesn't think they did. Other topics of discussion include Rudi and Matt's very compelling arc this episode, the musical legacy of Shaggy, what seems off about Trevor, and Natascha and Ryan's sad but understandable elimination. It was a disappointing outcome from a disappointing performance, but what are you gonna do?

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. It's available to stream on Hulu.