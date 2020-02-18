Welcome to Episode 37 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Episode 8 of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Jacqueline and Liam are joined by Bachelor reporter Reality Steve to help recap hometowns and give more insight into to the "Victoria F. is an alleged homewrecker" situation. Reality Steve played an unacknowledged role in Peter's ex Merissa going on the show and spilling the tea on Victoria. He explains what happened — and what you didn't see. Also discussed: the interesting conflict of Madison saving herself for marriage while dating Peter, one of the horniest Bachelors of all time; the show's hairsplitting "falling in love" and "in love;" and Peter and Jacqueline not knowing who Charles Barkley is.

