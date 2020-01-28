Welcome to Episode 33 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Episode 4 of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Jacqueline and Liam are joined by Bachelor meme maestro Brett Vergara to recap this very dramatic episode. Topics discussed include Peter's weak leadership that's allowing the house to spin out of control (compare him to Hannah B., who shut that nonsense DOWN when her guys were out of line) and Alayah's strategically impeccable move to undermine Victoria P. and get back into the game. But mostly, this episode is about the incredible story of Victoria F. and Chase Rice, the musical guest with whom she has a history. (Though not much of a history, according to him.) What a crazy thing.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC. Episodes are available to stream the day after on Hulu.