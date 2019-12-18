Welcome to Episode 29 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide reviews & recommendations editor Liam Mathews preview Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Jacqueline and Liam dig deep into the cast bios, which are chockfull of hilarious details, such as: Alayah's favorite social network is Reddit; Lexi would rather die than be trapped in a room full of frogs; and Savannah used to have a cancer ribbon tattoo on her ribs, but had it removed before trying out for the Houston Texans cheerleading corps. Also, Liam thinks Katrina looks like the Peloton Wife, which is really neither here nor there. Then the hosts predict a final four, talk about what they're excited for this season (a Bachelor the girls are into!), and give a brief update on Jacqueline's love life.

