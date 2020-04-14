Welcome to Episode 42 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap the series premiere of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

Jacqueline and Liam are joined by TV Guide Shows and News Editor Megan Vick, who was there for Jamie and Ryan's date, the first one in Listen to Your Heart history. Megan talks about what we didn't see on the show. Other topics discussed include first impressions of Listen to Your Heart, Rudi and Matt's whirlwind relationship, the state of Bachelor Nation in the coronavirus era, and, of course, Michael Todd. He's got the hot touch!

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. It's available to stream on Hulu.