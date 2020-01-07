Welcome to Episode 30 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide reviews & recommendations editor Liam Mathews recap the premiere of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Jacqueline and Liam are joined by TV Guide Senior Editor Sadie Gennis, who watched The Bachelor for the first time ever and gives her thoughts as a new visitor to Bachelor Nation. Spoiler alert: She gets why people like it! Plus, they review Peter's performance (high marks!), get to the bottom of what rubs people the wrong way about Hannah Ann (she seems like she's following a script!), and wade waist-deep into the controversy around Victoria F., who's already developing a reputation for drama, onscreen and off. And all that before they talk about Peter and Hannah B.'s emotional reunion. It's gonna be a good season!

