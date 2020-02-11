Welcome to Episode 36 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Episode 7 of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

This week, Jacqueline and Liam would like to draw your attention to the lovely fan account a listener made, @abeautifulpodcast. The way that this podcast is unofficial to The Bachelor, this Instagram account is unofficial to the podcast. That's called the chain of content. Topics discussed on the episode itself include potential Bachelorette candidates (what if it was Demi?), the appeal of Madi (the hosts don't really get it), the fall of Kelley (she's still cool, though), and much, much more.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Stitcher/Google Play/iHeartRadio/TuneIn

Follow Jacqueline on Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Liam on Twitter and Instagram.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC. Episodes are available to stream the day after on Hulu.