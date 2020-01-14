Welcome to Episode 31 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Episode 2 of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

This week, Jacqueline and Liam break down every angle of #ChampagneGate, the most significant Bachelor event of our time, from what Kelsey was thinking to how the producers may have orchestrated the moment to what might happen if other signature Bach elements had a "Champagne Crisis." Plus, a closer look at what's going on with Victoria F., the season's least likable character so far, and an analysis of Peter's undeniable sex appeal.

