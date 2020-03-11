Welcome to Episode 41 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Part 2 of the finale of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

The season finale was all about Barbara Weber, who destroyed her family on live TV because she liked Peter's original choice, Hannah Ann, and didn't like Madison, with whom he's going to explore a possible relationship. Barb turned her back on her son when he needed her support the most because he made a choice she didn't agree with, even though it's his life, not hers. We've never seen an ending quite like this, from Peter and Hannah Ann's ill-advised engagement to their breakup, to Madi's return and Barb's horrifying hatred of the woman her son loves. At least Hannah Ann and Madison came out of this looking good, because no one in Peter's family did.

