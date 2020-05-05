Welcome to Episode 45 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Episode 4 of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

Topics discussed include Julia and Sheridan's breakup, Brandon and Savannah's breakup, Natascha's charming savagery and absolutely brilliant gameplay, who the hosts would like to duet with and what song they would sing, and much more. Fellas, never condescendingly call a woman "sweetie" like Brandon did. It'll make her feel annoyed and angry and make you look like a big jerk. Just don't do it.

Here's the song by Danny that Jacqueline mentions.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. It's available to stream on Hulu.