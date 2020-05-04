[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Episode 4 of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. Read at your own risk!]

This week on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, Julia and Brandon learned the Batman axiom of "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." They lived long enough to see themselves become the villains, and then they died. (Metaphorically speaking.) And their scorned lovers, Sheridan and Savannah, died heroes. There was some good drama this week.

The episode started with people being forced to go on dates with other people than their partners. it was just a contrivance to get Julia and Brandon on their own date, because nothing happened on the other dates. Jamie and Ryan's spa date was barely shown, while Rudi and Chris were given the absolute worst date of the season, a picnic in the barren hills 500 feet away from the mansion. It looked like a good time if your idea of fun is getting swarmed by ants.

No, this segment was about Julia and Brandon, who went to the Roxy to write a song together and try to figure out once and for all if they were going to be together. Julia really, really wanted to be with Brandon, while Brandon was his usual reticent self. Back at the house, Savannah thought that she and Brandon were strong — they'd given each other several roses, after all — while Sheridan wrote a song lamenting the fact that girls always choose jerks instead of nice guys like him.

When Brandon and Julia came back to the house, things got crazy. Julia broke up with Sheridan, and kept getting angry with him when he expressed frustration with her, which made Julia look terribly self-absorbed. After she told him she couldn't go forward with him, he said "I wish you the best with Brandon. Thanks," touched her knee, and got up to walk away, because there was nothing more for him to say.

"You're seriously just going to walk away after that?" she complained, like she wanted him to clear her of any wrongdoing in breaking his heart. He did come back, though, and she told him she did care about him, and he laughed bitterly, which made her angry again. Julia couldn't take Sheridan not being deferential to her. He said his goodbyes, and Bri told him "There's always something better for amazing people like you" with total sincerity. It was sweet.

Sheridan handled his split pretty well, but Savannah handled it like an absolute champion of breakups. Brandon sat her down and told her that he still has feelings for Julia, and feels like Savannah is only giving him 95 percent, and he's worried about that last five, and he didn't like the attitude she was giving him when he told her that. He still wasn't totally clear on what he wanted, but she was: she was done. "I'm not going to be a choice, Brandon," she told him, meaning not only was she not going to be a second choice, she wasn't even going to be with someone who was even considering anyone else. And he was being such a condescending dick. "You deserve everything that you want, sweetie," he told her.

She walked away, and he found her moments later, and asked her "What do I need to do to fix this?" Because apparently he was going to choose Savannah all along. He didn't tell her because she didn't ask. He even dropped the "Can we talk about this like adults?" on her. He said he was willing to work it out with her if she gave him her trust. She didn't trust him, though. "I don't want to figure this out, Brandon," she said. "This is done for me." If she represents LTYH on Paradise next year, this breakup will be why.

The next day, the couples started preparing for the next performance round. Some couples were sitting around a table talking, and Natascha, a savage, told Julia she should put "earmuffs" on and asked Brandon if he would have picked Savannah if he could have. He nodded and mouthed "yes." It was crazy. It seemed like it may have been intentional self-sabotage to blow up his relationship with Julia. Because obviously Natascha was going to tell Julia!

But Julia, rather than getting mad at Brandon, got mad at Natascha for upsetting her before her performance. Understandable, honestly. Natascha could have told her earlier, or waited until after, instead of what seemed like a couple of hours before showtime. But Natascha was playing the game. This is a competition, and she psyched out one of her competitors. Michael Jordan would have been impressed with her maneuver.

Julia asked Brandon about it, and he said he didn't definitively tell Natascha anything, but the footage shown earlier in the episode told a different story. "I wanted to figure out what Savannah's position was and we never got there." Not true. "We didn't see eye to eye." Very true. "So that was the end of it. That's the most important part." Sure, dude.

By this point, it was time for the performances. The judges this week were singer-songwriter Andy Grammer, who I was surprised to learn isn't Kelsey's son, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, and overqualified R&B star Toni Braxton. Bryan did not speak during the episode. Toni Braxton's note to everyone was to be more sexual.

Rudi and Matt sang "Tennessee Whiskey," a great song that was a great song for them to sing. Once again, they were the best performers of the week, followed closely by Natascha and Ryan. Third best was probably Bri and Chris, who did a nice performance of Taylor Swift's "Lover." Bri sounds a lot like Taylor Swift. The worst performances were Jamie and Trevor — Jamie's nerves affected her performance — and Julia and Brandon, who Rachel compared to "karaoke," the harshest comment any judge has given so far. Brandon didn't sound good, and was emotionally distant. Backstage, Brandon asked "How are you doing, sweetie?" and Julia told him she felt like he abandoned her out there. In an ITM, Brandon said the last 72 hours had been the most emotionally intense since he'd been in combat.

The rose ceremony took place on the stage of the venue after the audience had left, and Julia and Brandon were eliminated. Julia blamed everyone but herself for what happened, and the show made it sound like she said she wished she had picked Sheridan, but I'm not certain that she did. The "I wish I could go back and choose Sheridan" line was two clips spliced together. She definitely said she wanted someone like Sheridan, but that's different than she wanted Sheridan.

It was the right end for Julia and Brandon. It was a dramatic, destructive finish, and came right before their storyline would have worn out its welcome. Thank God for a short season!

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu.