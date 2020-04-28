Welcome to Episode 44 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews are joined by artist Janie Korn to recap Episode 3 of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

Topics discussed include the strangeness of Listen to Your Heart's new rose ceremony format; who sounded good singing together (Rudi and Matt) and who didn't (Trevor and Jamie); Kesha's fingernail jewelry and how she does certain necessary tasks with a chain dangling off her hand; the compelling clarity with which Julia was wrong in her crusade against "fake" Savannah and Brandon; and Danny's shockingly popular and surely lucrative career as a musical impressionist on YouTube. This has 34 million views and it's not even good!

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Stitcher/Google Play/iHeartRadio/TuneIn

Follow Jacqueline on Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Liam on Twitter and Instagram.

Follow Janie on Instagram.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. It's available to stream on Hulu.