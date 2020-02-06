Welcome to Episode 35 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Episode 6 of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

Jacqueline and Liam have resigned themselves to the fact that Peter is a bad Bachelor, which frees them up to take the season for what it is: a case study in weak leadership. But hey, at least we're getting some entertainingly weird stuff like Peter's out-of-nowhere breakup with Victoria P., his desire to see Hannah Ann cry, and Tammy and Mykenna's final fight. Plus, Jacqueline has some really great behind-the-scenes insight about one of the show's drama-building techniques, and Liam proposes a theory about Peter maybe being a demon.

