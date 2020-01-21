Welcome to Episode 32 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Episode 3 of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

This week, Jacqueline and Liam discuss which mispronunciation was funnier, "finasco" or "lingery" (spoiler alert: it's "lingery"), as well as several other much less important subjects. In the Alayah vs. Sydney feud, no one wins, but Peter loses the most. Alayah may be fake, but Peter still thinks she's pretty. It's unclear if the other women think #ChampagneGate is funny, but they should, because it's ridiculous, and Jacqueline has a theory about why they're not laughing about it based on her on experiences with the producers. Finally, Victoria P.'s real story of her painful upbringing being used in service of a Bachelor cliche was disappointing, but expected.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC. It's available to stream on Hulu.