Welcome to Episode 34 of A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, TV Guide's unofficial Bachelor Nation show. This week, former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull and TV Guide Reviews & Recommendations Editor Liam Mathews recap Episode 5 of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

It's a pretty bleak week, as Jacqueline and Liam are disheartened by Peter's poor performance as the lead and lack of likability among the remaining women. The season is suffering from a serious lack of depth and a surfeit of bad attitudes. It's impossible to root for Victoria F., for her actions onscreen and off; the same goes for Sydney, who seems like a bully. The only woman who seems like a reasonable person is Kelley, and we're rooting for her to get off the show and live a normal life while she still can.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC. Episodes are available to stream the day after on Hulu.