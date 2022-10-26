Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 26

Join or Sign In
A new movie and a new show break in
Liam Neeson has a new movie on Prime Video in which he shoots bad guys, so naturally it's climbing the charts despite it being awful. Blacklight debuts at No. 4 on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, knocking off another Liam Neeson action film, Memory, from the leaderboard. India's attempt at a Sex and the City, the boozily named Four More Shots Please!, also cracks the top 10 after its third season premiered on Prime Video earlier this week. And after just two days in the No. 1 spot, the new sci-fi series The Peripheral relinquishes the top spot to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 25
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas
Is it good?: Nope!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: The Lord of the Rings
Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists
Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Sex and the City if the city was Mumbai
Is it good?: Diminishing returns on this three-season Indian gal-pal dramedy
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
