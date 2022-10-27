Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 27

Liam Neeson, Blacklight

Here's a formula for success on Prime Video: Take a story about a man who used to be in the military and throw a conspiracy at him, force him to shoot his way out of trouble, and make his end goal to rescue some sort of family member. And the grand finishing touch, the cherry on top, the dusting of gold flakes that turns this slop job from straight-to-VOD to streaming legend: make that man Liam Neeson. Neeson's new-ish film Blacklight has climbed all the way to No. 3 on Amazon's most popular movies and shows on Prime Video, despite me not even know this movie existed two days ago. But wait, there's more. Neeson's Blacklight, Memory, The Commuter, The Marksman, Under Suspicion, and Honest Thief are all on Prime Video, and he is holding a gun in the cover art of four of them. (I'm sure he's packing under his coat in the other two.) Give it up for the later-in-life action star and make it a Neeson weekend.

Blacklight (2022) - Liam Neeson is at it again, this time as a fixer for the FBI caught in a conspiracy. (Oct. 24)

Coming soon to Prime Video:

The Devil's Hour (2022) - Creepy thriller series starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine as a woman who has visions of murders. (Oct. 29)

Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) - Film follow-up to the popular ITV and PBS period drama. (Oct. 29)

Run Sweetheart Run (2022) - Feminine defiance meets toxic masculinity in this horror film about a woman trying to escape an unstoppable assailant. (Oct. 29)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 26

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Chloë Grace Moretz, The Peripheral Sophie Mutevelian, Prime Video

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Liam Neeson shooting dudes, badass grandpas

Is it good?: Nope!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Alexander Skarsgard, The Northman Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features

For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging

Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists

Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: The Lord of the Rings

Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Four More Shots Please!

For fans of: Sex and the City if the city was Mumbai

Is it good?: Diminishing returns on this three-season Indian gal-pal dramedy

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



