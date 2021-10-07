The Best Halloween Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Toni Collette, Hereditary A24

Halloween is right around the corner, making it the perfect time to plop down on your couch and watch a few scary movies. Amazon Prime Video makes this easy, as its catalog is filled to the brim with classic flicks, family-friendly scares, and even a few newcomers you may have missed over the past few years.

Whether you're a horror aficionado or just need something to keep your kids entertained while you put up cobwebs and carve pumpkins, Amazon Prime Video has you covered. From the terrifying The Descent to the quirky The Monster Squad, here are some of the best Halloween films on the platform.

If none of these spooky films catch your eye, be sure to check out our list of other recommendations, or discover a new favorite based on shows you're already watching.

For fans of: Psychological thrillers, indie films, industry newcomers

Heredity (2018) is the first film directed and written by Ari Aster – and you couldn't ask for a better debut. Its disturbing narrative follows Annie (Toni Collette) and her family as they navigate the loss of her mentally ill mother. Annie quickly begins having supernatural encounters, and it turns out she isn't the only one in her family that has a connection to another world. What follows is a terrifying look at love, loss, and dealing with grief – and it's not for the faint of heart. The film earned critical acclaim upon its release and is known among horror fans as one of the best in years.







For fans of: Chloe Grace Moretz, Dakota Johnson, mystery films

Led by performances from Chloe Grace Moretz, Tilda Swinton, and Dakota Johnson, this Amazon Studios production is one of the platform's most horrifying originals. Although the story is centered around a world-class dance company, the movie is pushed forward by the death of a student – a death that may have served to hide dark secrets within the organization. Suspiria is a remake of the original 1977 film of the same name, and manages to stick close to the source material while still taking plenty of artistic liberties to bring the story to a new audience of horror fans.







For fans of: Horror comedies, over-the-top violence, Megan Fox

While it didn't win over many critics, Jennifer's Body has found legions of fans – thanks to a great performance from Megan Fox (Jennifer) and Amanda Seyfried (Needy). The off-the-wall story follows Jennifer, a popular cheerleader who suddenly grows an appetite for human blood. As Jennifer feeds her newfound hunger by feasting on other students, her classmate Needy begins to suspect something is amiss. Will she be able to stop Jennifer before she feasts on the entire school? Or will there be a lot of empty seats during the new school year? Jennifer's Body never takes itself too seriously and manages to expertly weave laughs and screams without missing a beat.







For fans of: Costume parties, college parties, memes

As possibly the first (and only) movie to blend Halloween and memes into a horror movie, Halloween Party (2020) is a product of our hyper-online culture. Students at a local college are sent invites to an upcoming Halloween party, although things quickly get out of hand when their worst fears become a reality. Will they be able to figure out what is causing the mischief, or will their college party careers be cut short? The low budget film lacks some of the high-end special effects seen in other flicks on Amazon Prime Video, but it's one of the few Halloween-themed films on Amazon and it carries a certain charm that makes it easy to watch – despite all its jump scares.







For fans of: Dr. Seuss, family-friendly adventures, fun animations

Amazon Prime Video has dozens of great cartoons in its catalog, but The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Halloween! (2016) is arguably the best film for the holiday for all ages on Amazon. Starring Martin Short (The Cat in the Hat), the animated film follows two youngsters (Alexa Torrington and Jacob Ewaniuk) as the Cat takes them on a trip to discover the perfect Halloween costumes. Along the way, they'll encounter a bunch of family-friendly scares, a cast of quirky Dr. Seuss characters, and a whole lot of Halloween-themed music. If you have a few young ones running (or crawling) around the house, The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Halloween! is a perfect way to get the whole family into the spooky spirit.







For fans of: Horror comedies, quirky films, Count Dracula

It might be a few decades old, but The Monster Squad (1987) is still a perfect Halloween flick. It doesn't necessarily revolve around Halloween, but you'll be treated to a hilarious cast of characters that includes Count Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, and plenty of other "scary" faces. You'll follow the eponymous Monster Squad – composed of young adults who spend their free time watching horror films – as they search for a powerful amulet and try to keep it out of Dracula's hands. The quirky film never tries to be too frightening, although there are plenty of scares (and laughs) to be had during the short adventure.







For fans of: Strong female leads, fear of the unknown, unhappy endings

Led by an all-female cast, The Descent quickly became a cult classic when it launched in 2005. Shauna MacDonald, Natalie Mendoza, and Alex Reid star in the horror flick, which sees a group of friends heading out on a spelunking expedition before a collapsed tunnel leaves them stranded without hope of rescue. As they search for alternate routes to escape, they encounter a variety of horrifying creatures living deep in the cave system – most of whom don't take kindly to strangers. The entirety of The Descent's 99-minute runtime is incredibly tense, and it's ending is wildly different depending on whether you're watching the UK or US version. If you don't want to have nightmares for the next few weeks, it's probably best to stick with the version released in the States, which is a bit more optimistic than the version launched overseas.







For fans of: Sci-fi thrillers, classic films, staying indoors when it's cold out

The Thing (2011) might share the same name as the film from 1982, but it's not a remake of the iconic horror flick. Instead, director Matthijs van Heijningen Jr and writer Eric Heisserer decided to create a prequel – and while it didn't receive the same critical consensus as its beloved predecessor, it's the perfect film to watch to get you amped up for Halloween. You'll follow a team of scientists in Antarctica as they research a bizarre alien species found in a remote corner of the snow-covered continent. Of course, things quickly get out of control, and the crew must fend off a horrific alien threat and try to survive long enough for a rescue team to arrive.