New Amazon Prime Video Movies and Shows Coming in October 2022

Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy Prime Video

After you're done buying your Adam Levine text message Halloween costume from Amazon using your Prime account, why not settle in and watch one of the many new shows and movies coming to Prime Video in October? Lena Dunham's comedy film Catherine Called Birdy starts things off early in October, and the biggest swing is the sci-fi series The Peripheral, a Westworld-y drama starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a woman caught between two worlds. And if you're looking for a couple scary movies for Halloween, the Prime Video originals Run Sweetheart Run and The Devil's Hour come out on Oct. 28.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in October, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The Best New Shows and Movies on Prime Video in October

Alexander Skarsgard, The Northman Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features

Catherine Called Birdy (Oct. 7, Prime Video)

Did you get word from the raven? Period pieces no longer have to be stuffy, boring slogs, and can now feature today's pop hits and Gen Z lingo while still putting their main characters in elaborate gowns and powdered wigs. Lena Dunham takes her turn unstuffing the old times with this film about a young lady (Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey) in 1290 England whose parents wish to marry her off in order to regain some medieval clout, so she schemes to sabotage their plans. She's precocious, see? Billie Piper and Andrew Scott, both always delightful, also star. [Trailer]

The Northman (Oct. 11, Prime Video)

Robert Eggers' delightfully violent film set in Viking society was previously only streaming on Peacock, but whatever deals that were needed to bring it to Prime Video were dealt, and that's good news for you because The Northman is totally radical. Modern-day Viking Alexander Skarsgård stars as a prince out to avenge the death of his father, and he does so with both incredible patience and brutality. Eggers is one of the best filmmakers working today, and The Northman is another fine addition to his collection. [Trailer]

The Peripheral (Oct. 21, Prime Video)

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this sci-fi series about a young American woman who makes a living leveling up the characters of rich people in VR games. She dons a virtual reality headset that transports her to another world, only this world is anything but virtual. Based on a William Gibson story, the effects-heavy The Peripheral sees Moretz's character try to figure out why there's a bridge between a world 70 years in the future in London and hers. [Trailer]

Run Sweetheart Run (Oct. 28, Prime Video)

This Blumhouse production arrives just in time for your annual binge of scary films to get you in the mood for Halloween, but this one is more real-world scary. A team of women, including writer-director Shana Feste and star Ella Balinska, crafted this harrowing tale of a business dinner with a charming client that goes terribly wrong. Like he may be a literal monster wrong.

