New Amazon Prime Video TV Shows and Movies Coming in September 2022

One does not simply walk into September. Not without a guide for what to watch, anyway. And on Amazon Prime Video, what you're going to watch in September is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The anticipated series is premiering on Sept. 1 (or later, depending where you live) with two episodes that might just blow your socks off.

If you'd rather not associate with elves, there are a couple great-looking horror flicks in Goodnight Mommy and My Best Friend's Exorcism, which premiere Sept. 16 and 30, respectively. And if you're ready for some football, Sept. 15 is the beginning of Amazon's exclusive mega-deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in September, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The Best New Shows and Movies on Prime Video in September

Want to see what half a billion dollars looks like? Amazon's most expensive bet since same-day delivery is this eight-episode series set in J. R. R. Tolkien's fantasy world during the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the popular trilogy. But hey, there are still dwarves, elves, and orcs, as well as details on the forging of the Rings of Power and Sauron's rise. The first two episodes premiere Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT before moving to Fridays at midnight ET and 9 p.m. PT for subsequent episodes. Yet another reason the left coast is the best coast. [Trailer]

Thursday Night Football (Sept. 15, Prime Video)

"Streaming will never replace broadcast TV because broadcast TV has live sports." Streaming TV: "Not so fast there, bub." Following a flurry of exclusive deals with MLB and soccer, streamers are working their way into other sports, and Prime Video landed the biggest of them all with exclusive rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football. Exclusive as in you can't watch it anywhere else. The very well-paid Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth. The first game is a great one, too, with the San Diego Chargers heading to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. The AFC West is gonna be wild!

Goodnight Mommy (Sept. 16, Prime Video)

If there's something good from another country, we want it. This adaptation of the 2014 Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy stars Naomi Watts as the mommy of two twin boys, who begin to suspect that the mommy they came home to — who is now covered in bandages obscuring her face and is acting a little funny — might not be their real mommy. If you are squeamish about peeling off bandages, you might want to skip this one. [Trailer]

Jungle (Sept. 30, Prime Video)

This British crime drama is set in the near-future and follows a few strangers who get into violent trouble. But the real draw is the heavy vibe, which uses drill and trap music, gritty and experimental visuals, a cyberpunk lite setting, and rapped dialogue (!!!) for something truly unique. It's like Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, except instead of Leo DiCaprio talking in Victorian English, its young gangsters are spittin' fire. [Trailer]

Do we even need to blurb a movie with this title? My Best Friend's Exorcism, based on a book, is a playful horror romp set in the 1980s following two high school sophomores who run into trouble when one of them gets possessed. Crimped hair, Lacoste shirts, and projectile vomiting. Fantastic. Bonus points: TV Guide favorite Chris Lowell stars. [Trailer]

Everything Coming to Amazon in September

Sept. 1

American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)

Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)

Texicanas (2019)

WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence (1990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

I'm Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason's Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Role Models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

We're No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)



Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Series Premiere)



Sept. 7

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015)

Reply 1994 (2013)

Search: WWW (2019)

Signal (2016)

The Crowned Clown (2019)



Sept. 9

Aline (2022)

Flight/Risk (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)



Sept. 15

Thursday Night Football



Sept. 16

Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

The Outfit (2022)



Sept. 19

Heatwave (2022)



Sept. 21

Prisma (2022)



Sept. 23

September Mornings, Season 2 (2022)

Firestarter (2022)

Memory (2022)



Sept. 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)



Sept. 30

Jungle (2022)

Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)

Ambulance (2022)

My Best Friend's Exorcism (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)



Everything Coming to Freevee in September

Sept. 1

1917 (2019)

All About My Mother (1999)

Annie (2014)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Criminal (2016)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

God's Not Dead (2014)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hidden Figures (2016)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Leatherheads (2008)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Matador (1986)

Match Point (2005)

Pain and Glory (2019)

Silence (2016)

Stop-Loss (2008)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016)

The Longest Ride (2015)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

Volver (2006)

Where's the Money (2017)

Whiplash (2014)

The Suze Orman Show (2002)

Murder, She Wrote (1984)

Murder, She Wrote: A Story to Die For (2000)

Banacek Seasons 1-2 (1972)

Models of the Runway Seasons 1-2 (2009)

The Rockford Files Seasons 1-6 (1974)



Sept. 11

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

