It might be sooner than you think
If you're looking for clarity on when you'll be able to watch Amazon's highly anticipated new The Lord of The Rings show, look no further. Amazon Prime Video recently confirmed that every episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power "will launch at the same time around the world, so that all fans can experience them simultaneously." This means the first available date to watch new episodes will be different depending on your time zone.
Not only that, but Prime Video originally slated the series to premiere on Friday, Sept. 2, but has since moved the release date up a few hours, meaning that in the U.S., we'll technically get it a day earlier on Sept. 1. After the big premiere event, later episodes will then release at a different time. As if that wasn't confusing enough, Amazon will show the first two episodes on the big screen in select theaters around the world before it streams on Prime Video. Let's make sense of all this. Here's when you'll be able to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Everything to Know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The first two episodes of the series will launch on Prime Video Thursday, Sept. 1 in the U.S. at 6 p.m. Pacific time, 9 p.m. Eastern time. The rest of the episodes will follow a weekly, single-episode rollout.
After that, new episodes will become available on Thursdays at 9 p.m. Pacific, and Fridays at 12 a.m. Eastern. That means viewers on the West Coast will technically get episodes a day in advance on Thursday nights, while East Coast viewers will have to wait until midnight on Friday mornings.
Here's how that timing works around the world:
Week One Timings:
6 p.m. PDT // Thursday, September 1
9 p.m. EDT // Thursday, September 1
2 a.m. UK // Friday, September 2
3 a.m. CEST // Friday, September 2
6:30 a.m. IST // Friday, September 2
10 a.m. JST // Friday, September 2
11 a.m. AU // Friday, September 2
1 p.m. NZ // Friday, September 2
Week Two Timings Through to Season Finale:
9 p.m. PDT // Thursdays
12 a.m. EDT // Fridays
1 a.m. Brazil // Fridays
5 a.m. UK // Fridays
6 a.m. CEST // Fridays
9:30 a.m. IST // Fridays
1 p.m. JST // Fridays
2 p.m. AU // Fridays
4 p.m. NZ // Fridays
Amazon is not about to let the spectacular special effects and cinematography of its new series go unseen on the big screen. On August 31, you can see a special screening of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in select Cinemark theaters for free. Cinemark has a dedicated page for the one night event where you can claim tickets while quantities last. The free ticket reserves you a seat in a theater near you, along with a $10 snack voucher for the event.