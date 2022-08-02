New Amazon Prime Video TV Shows and Movies (August 2022)

Javon "Wanna" Walton and Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan Amazon Studios

No, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power isn't coming out this month — look for it early next month — but Amazon Prime Video still has other new movies and TV shows to watch in August! Prime Video is especially loaded with new movies this month, with streaming debuts like Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza and Prime Video originals like Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives and Sylvester Stallone's dark superhero flick Samaritan. The stars are aligning for a wacky new dating show in Cosmic Love, which matches singles by their astrological signs (yikes), and the League of Their Own adaptation comes out mid-month.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in August, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that's accessible through Prime Video but doesn't require Prime membership.

The Best New Shows and Movies on Prime Video in August

Cosmic Love Amazon Studios

The Outlaws (August 5, Prime Video)

Just when you think you're out, they pull you back in! Season 2 of Elgin James and Stephen Merchant's British crime comedy The Outlaws sees the misfit group of strangers — including Christopher Walken — serving community service yanked back into the world of organized crime when a drug lord comes looking for his money that they "found." As if wearing those orange vests wasn't enough. [Trailer]

Thirteen Lives (August 5, Prime Video)

Ron Howard directs this thriller film about the 2018 Tham Luang Thai cave rescue of a boys soccer team and its coach by an international group of cave divers. It's one of three projects about the rescue, including National Geographic's already released (and excellent) documentary The Rescue, which focused on the divers and the rescue efforts and is on Disney+, and Netflix's upcoming limited series Tham Luang, which focuses on the rescuees. This film covers the whole shebang, with Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton playing the heroes. [Trailer]

Licorice Pizza (August 5, Prime Video)

One of 2021's most cherished films is Paul Thomas Anderson's teen romance, which was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. Set in 1973 in Southern California's San Fernando Valley, it follows a 15-year-old actor (Cooper Hoffman) and his budding relationship with an early-20s photographer's assistant (Alana Haim). [Trailer]

A League of Their Own (August 12, Prime Video)

Penny Marshall's classic 1992 baseball film gets extra innings in this eight-episode series about the formation of a World War II era all-women's baseball team. The setup is mostly the same, but the longer run time — and 30 years of progressive cultural movement — means the Prime Video series will get to explore ideas like race and sexuality more fully. The cast is full of all-stars, too, including Abbi Jacobson (who co-created the show), D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Kate Berlant, Roberta Colindrez, and Nick Offerman. [Trailer]

Samaritan (August 26, Prime Video)

This dark superhero movie was supposed to save the day in 2020, but a series of delays pushed it back to 2022 and onto Amazon Prime Video instead of theaters. Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero named Samaritan who goes into hiding for 20 years until a young boy figures out who he is and encourages him to clean up the streets once again.

Everything Coming to Amazon in August

