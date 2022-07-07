New Amazon Prime Video and Freevee Shows and Movies in July

Amazon Prime Video has the perfect cure for the No More Stranger Things blues: the upcoming series Paper Girls. It's got suburban teens, bike riding, cool music, and, naturally, paranormal activity as a group of girls get caught between factions of time travelers who are at war with each other. It doesn't come out until the end of the month, though, so maybe you should check out some of the new July releases that are already out, like Chris Pratt's military thriller The Terminal List (which features both Riggins brothers from Friday Night Lights) or Adam Driver in House of Gucci.

Coming soon are the emotional Prime Video original films Don't Make Me Go (July 15) and Anything's Possible (July 22), the former starring John Cho on a father-daughter road trip and the latter a teen romance about a trans girl directed by Billy Porter. Over on Freevee, Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service (formerly known as IMDb TV), the complete series of Bones arrived at the top of the month.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in July, as well as what's coming to Freevee.

The Best New Movies and Shows on Prime Video in July

Paper Girls Prime Video

The Terminal List (July 1, Prime Video)

Other streaming services may be going after advertiser-friendly younger audiences or women, but Amazon Prime Video, home of Bosch, Reacher, Jack Ryan, and now The Terminal List, is looking out for the dads. The Terminal List, a series based on Jack Carr's book of the same name, stars Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL on a revenge mission after the government's story about an operation that wiped out his platoon doesn't jibe with his own memories of what happened. Commence the conspiracy! [Trailer]

If you have a condition that doesn't allow you to cry, this John Cho film may be the cure. Cho stars as a single dad who, after discovering he has a terminal illness (but not a terminal list), embarks on a road trip from California to New Orleans with his teenage daughter to attend his 20th college reunion. Road trip movies are like totally metaphors, man. This one's about getting to the end and growing up. [Trailer]

The ridiculously talented Billy Porter makes his feature film directorial debut with this sweet high school coming-of-age story about a trans girl (Eva Reign) and the boy (Abubkar Ali) who musters up the courage to ask her out, even though he knows the drama it will cause at school. Important casting note: The inimitable Renée Elise Goldsberry is in this. [Trailer]

Paper Girls (July 29, Prime Video)

Once you've watched all bajillion hours of Stranger Things 4 and realize it's not enough, take a look at this heir apparent to the Netflix megahit. Based on the Brian K. Vaughn comic series, Paper Girls follows four teen girls in 1988 who get caught up in war between rival time-traveling factions from the future, which are at odds about whether to use time travel to change the past. That's a premise so good I'm going to like this even if I hate it! [Trailer]

More on Amazon:

Everything Coming to Amazon in July

July 1

16-Love (2012)

1UP (2022)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Feral World (2020)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Adventure Boyz (2020)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Ali (2001)

All Roads to Pearla (2019)

As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)

Attack of the Unknown (2020)

Awaken The Shadowman (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Betrayed (1988)

Blown Away (1994)

Blue Jay (2016)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Call of the Wolf (2017)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Changeland (2019)

Chasing Molly (2019)

Clueless (1995)

Coffy (1973)

Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

Coyotaje (2019)

Criminal Law (1988)

Cruel Hearts (2020)

Cruiser (2020)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Waters (2019)

Dave Made A Maze (2017)

DC Noir (2019)

Dead Ringers (1988)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Easy Does It (2020)

Europa Report (2013)

Eye Of The Needle (1981)

Four Feathers (2002)

Forev (2014)

French Postcards (1979)

Frisky (2015)

Futureworld (1976)

Gino's Wife (2016)

Gladiator (2000)

Good Neighbors (2011)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

High-Rise (2016)

Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)

Hot Dog...The Movie (1984)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

In Action (2021)

Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Into the Blue (2005)

Iris Warriors (2022)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

John Dies at the End (2012)

Kiltro (2006)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Loves Spell (2020)

Lust For Love (2014)

Mandela (1997)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Moments in Spacetime (2001)

No Way to Live (2017)

Party With Me (2021)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pieces of April (2003)

Play the Game (2009)

Pretty Ugly People (2008)

Racing With The Moon (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Runner (2018)

Say Your Prayers (2021)

Slash (2016)

Son of God (2014)

Speed (1994)

Stay (2021)

Stuff (2017)

Sunset Song (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Switchback (1997)

The Arbors (2020)

The Fighter (2010)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

The General's Daughter (1999)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

The Honor Farm (2017)

The Hunted (2003)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Mongolian Connection (2019)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Posthuman Project (2014)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Republic of Two (2014)

The Rest of Us (2020)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

Tucked (2018)

Unicorn City (2012)

Venus and Serena (2012)

Virtuosity (1995)

Wargames (1983)

We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)

We Take The Low Road (2020)

When Icarus Fell (2018)

Yentl (1984)

Alternatino With Arturo Castro S1 (2019)

The Terminal List (2022)

Very Cavallari (2018)



July 2

House of Gucci (2021)



July 8

Warriors on the Field (2022)



July 15

Forever Summer: Hamptons (2022)

Don't Make Me Go (2022)



July 22

Anything's Possible (2022)

Prizefighter (2022)



July 29

Paper Girls (2022)



Everything Coming to Freevee in July

July 1

Bones (2005)

The Librarians S1 (2013)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Simple Favor (2018)

Annie (2014)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bridge of Spies (2015)

Clue (1985)

Compulsion (2016)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Dark Waters (2019)

Diabolique (1996)

District 9 (2009)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Goosebumps (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

In Good Company (2004)

Linsanity (2013)

Madagascar (2005)

Mother's Day (2016)

Paranoia (2013)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Prometheus (2012)

Repo Men (2010)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Taken 3 (2014)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Tarzan (2013)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Craft (1996)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Eagle (2011)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The High Note (2020)

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The King of Staten Island (2020)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Turning (2020)



July 3

The Commuter (2018)



July 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)



July 8

Home Again (2017)



July 10

Cinderella Man (2005)



July 15

Love Accidentally (2022)



July 23

Irresistible (2020)

