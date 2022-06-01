New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

Join or Sign In
Get ready for The Boys, boys
The best new shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June all lay in the shadow of the biggest release of the month: The Boys Season 3, which premieres on June 3. Eric Kripke's superhero show for people who don't like superhero shows is one of the most deranged things on television right now, satirizing the commercialization of pop culture while also covering it with buckets of human guts.
Once The Boys' viscera geysers have calmed down, you can explore Prime Video's other offerings, like the streaming debut of the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die, Jenny Han's teen romance The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the well-reviewed BBC import Chloe. And for some nostalgia, you can watch the complete series of Will & Grace or the original Top Gun. For those of you looking to save a few bucks, Amazon's ad-supported free streaming service Freevee adds every season of the spy thriller Alias, the home reno show Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, and both Deadpool movies.
Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in June, as well as what's coming to Freevee.
One of Prime Video's most popular shows — definitely its most delightfully gory — is also one of 2022's most anticipated shows. And why wouldn't it be? Eric Kripke's adaptation of the comic book series is insane, insightful, and incredible in its depiction of commercialized superhero culture in a world where caped crusaders vie to make bank, not save lives. Here's everything we know about Season 3. [Trailer]
Now you can hear that Billie Eilish song all you want! [Trailer]
To All the Boys I've Loved Before creator Jenny Han stays comfortably in her lane with this series about teenage love, teenage love triangles, and teenage love summers. Lola Tung plays Belly, yes, Belly, a young woman who heads out on a summer vacation to her family beach house, where she's reunited with old friends and new potential boyfriends in the form of a pair of brothers who vie for her attention. Han adapted her best-selling book, the first in a trilogy, for the show. [Trailer]
The six-part BBC psychological thriller was all the hotness when it was released earlier this year in the U.K., but it makes its U.S. debut this summer on Prime Video. The series follows a woman who is obsessed with her childhood friend's seemingly perfect social media presence, but when her friend mysteriously dies, she develops a new alter ego to get into her obsession's inner circle and find out what happened. You know what comes next; the jig gets very much up. [Trailer]
For something a little more... less important, there's the reality dating series The One That Got Away, in which singles are surprised by people in their past looking for another shot at love. Everyone loves a good ambush on television that could lead to a misguided lifelong commitment!
More on Amazon:
June 1
Call Me By Your Name (2018)
Half Baked (1998)
The Cutting Edge (1992)
The Cutting Edge 2: Going for the Gold (2006)
The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (2008)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Black Swan (2010)
Juno (2007)
The Transporter (2002)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)
Mother! (2017)
The Sandlot (1993)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
The Wiz (1978)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Sabrina (1995)
White Men Can't Jump (1992)
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Whip It! (2009)
Next Day Air (2009)
World's Greatest Dad (2009)
Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns (2008)
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Mr. Wrong (1996)
The Mod Squad (1999)
I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
Meatballs (1979)
Antwone Fisher (2003)
Annie Hall (1977)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Megamind (2010)
Rejoice and Shout (2011)
The Presidio (1988)
Mermaids (1990)
Switchback (1997)
Top Gun (1986)
Baby Monitor Murders (2020)
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Time Machine (2002)
Mr. Mom (1983)
The Love Letter (1999)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
Philadelphia (1994)
Snake Eyes (1998)
The Fighting Temptations (2003)
Walking Tall (2004)
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
In & Out (1997)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
Not Without My Daughter (1991)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
Fences (2016)
New York Undercover (1994)
Will & Grace
June 3
The Boys Season 3
June 5
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)
June 10
Fairfax Season 2
No Time To Die (2021)
June 12
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)
My Fake Boyfriend (2022)
June 17
The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Lake
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
June 24
At Home With the Gils
Chloe
Sin Limites/Boundless
The One That Got Away
June 1
Alias Seasons 1-5
Bewitched Seasons 1-3
The Librarians
All About My Mother
Battle of the Sexes
Bring It On: Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Brothers
Cats
Cedar Rapids
Crash
Drumline
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Grandma
Greed
Harriet
He Got Game
Holy Man
Hotel for Dogs
I Can Only Imagine
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Interlude in Prague
Knight and Day
Leatherheads
Metro
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Mr. 3000
Nanny McPhee Returns
Orlando
Out of Sight
Out of the Furnace
Outbreak
Parental Guidance
People Like Us
Prometheus
Push
Running with Scissors
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe
Cammermeyer Story
Shrek
Shrek 2
Skin Deep
Slumdog Millionaire
State of Play
Step Up
Stepmom
Strange Magic
The American
The Beach
The Celluloid Closet
The Change-Up
The Flintstones
The Insider
The Lucky One
The Opposite of Sex
The Revenant
Tooth Fairy
Undercover Brother
War Horse
When in Rome
Year One
Zero Dark Thirty
June 10
Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis
June 15
The Celebrity Dating Game
101 Ways to Leave a Game Show
Bet on Your Baby
BattleBots Seasons 1-2
The Hustler Seasons 1-2
I Survived a Japanese Game Show Seasons 1-2
Holey Moley S1-3
The $100,000 Pyramid Seasons 1-5
Match Game Seasons 1-5
Life of Crime
June 21
Money Monster
June 24
Corner Gas Animated Season 4
June 30
Sherlock Gnomes