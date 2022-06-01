New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

The best new shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June all lay in the shadow of the biggest release of the month: The Boys Season 3, which premieres on June 3. Eric Kripke's superhero show for people who don't like superhero shows is one of the most deranged things on television right now, satirizing the commercialization of pop culture while also covering it with buckets of human guts.

Once The Boys' viscera geysers have calmed down, you can explore Prime Video's other offerings, like the streaming debut of the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die, Jenny Han's teen romance The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the well-reviewed BBC import Chloe. And for some nostalgia, you can watch the complete series of Will & Grace or the original Top Gun. For those of you looking to save a few bucks, Amazon's ad-supported free streaming service Freevee adds every season of the spy thriller Alias, the home reno show Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, and both Deadpool movies.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in June, as well as what's coming to Freevee.

The Best New Shows and Movies on Amazon in June

Chloe

The Boys Season 3 (June 3, Prime Video)

One of Prime Video's most popular shows — definitely its most delightfully gory — is also one of 2022's most anticipated shows. And why wouldn't it be? Eric Kripke's adaptation of the comic book series is insane, insightful, and incredible in its depiction of commercialized superhero culture in a world where caped crusaders vie to make bank, not save lives. Here's everything we know about Season 3. [Trailer]

No Time to Die (June 10, Prime Video)

Now you can hear that Billie Eilish song all you want! [Trailer]

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 (June 17, Prime Video)

To All the Boys I've Loved Before creator Jenny Han stays comfortably in her lane with this series about teenage love, teenage love triangles, and teenage love summers. Lola Tung plays Belly, yes, Belly, a young woman who heads out on a summer vacation to her family beach house, where she's reunited with old friends and new potential boyfriends in the form of a pair of brothers who vie for her attention. Han adapted her best-selling book, the first in a trilogy, for the show. [Trailer]

Chloe Season 1 (June 24, Prime Video)

The six-part BBC psychological thriller was all the hotness when it was released earlier this year in the U.K., but it makes its U.S. debut this summer on Prime Video. The series follows a woman who is obsessed with her childhood friend's seemingly perfect social media presence, but when her friend mysteriously dies, she develops a new alter ego to get into her obsession's inner circle and find out what happened. You know what comes next; the jig gets very much up. [Trailer]

The One That Got Away Season 1 (June 24, Prime Video)

For something a little more... less important, there's the reality dating series The One That Got Away, in which singles are surprised by people in their past looking for another shot at love. Everyone loves a good ambush on television that could lead to a misguided lifelong commitment!

More on Amazon:

