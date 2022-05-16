Join or Sign In
There is less than a month until The Boys returns for a supe-tastic and gory Season 3. The season will pick up a year after the events of Season 2 and we'll see exactly what happened after Homelander (Antony Starr) was given a taste of his own medicine when he was blackmailed into not killing his son or Billy (Karl Urban). We have no idea how The Boys Season 3 might top impaling a whale with a speed boat, but we do know that Jensen Ackles is joining the fray as Soldier Boy.
But what's next for Butcher and his cohorts as they try to convince themselves they have Homelander on a short leash after that literally explosive finale?
To help us count down the months until we get more episodes, TV Guide has compiled everything we know about The Boys Season 3 so far.
The first full-length trailer or The Boys Season 3 arrived on Monday, May 16, and there's a lot to unpack. First of all, we are going to be picking up about a year after the events of Season 2. Homelander is on the press trail to try and redeem his image after having a very public love story with a Nazi. He's claiming that he simply "fell in love with the wrong woman," but it's clear that we are very close to Homelander's mind snapping and that won't be good for anyone.
The headline news here is really about Billy though. We see him take a serum that gives him superpowers for 24 hours. According to him, it is to level the playing field for once but Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) points out that the entire ethos of the boys is that no one deserves that kind of power. It's also unclear whether this new mystery serum will have the same addictive nature as Compound-V, because if it does, that's going to open a whole new can of worms.
Then there's Soldier Boy. He's coming out of retirement, and what looks like a cryogenic chamber. The beard is in full effect and we know he's going to be interacting with Billy at least, but also smashing someone's head in with his shield like Captain America (Wyatt Russell) did in that episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier we all try to forget. It seems like Soldier Boy might have a bit more in common with Homelander than we suspected. It remains to be seen if that will be a good thing or a total travesty. Regardless, this is The Boys so it will be something we never expect.
The Boys Season 3 teaser trailer debuted during the show's featured session at SXSW on March 12, and even if there's no dialogue in the trailer, there is so much to unpack. The trailer shows the first footage of Soldier Boy in action, though it's only a few quick glimpses of him in between action shots. It looks like he knows how to throw a punch though. The second thing worth noticing is that Billy has powers! There is a lot of laser-eye action going on for our main vigilante whose life purpose is destroying Vought and all of the superheroes the corrupt company spews out. It also looks like we are getting multiple music numbers this season and poor Hughie (Jack Quaid) is suffering per usual, but things look even more painful than his previous exploits. Oh, and there's blood everywhere. Just so, so, so much blood.
The date for Season 3 is set. The Boys is returning on June 3, when three episodes of the third season will debut on Prime Video. After the premiere, a new episode will be available to stream each following Friday.
Heeeeeere's Soldier Boy. Amazon released the first-look photo of the Supernatural alum decked out in costume, and we can't help but wonder what Dean Winchester would think of this look.
Ackles teased the reveal on Instagram with a close-up shot of Soldier Boy's shield. "Every dent, every scratch, every mark tells a story," he wrote. "A story that ends with me, winning."
Check out Crimson Countess. At least five new supes are joining the fray in The Boys Season 3, but Amazon has released the first look at Laurie Holden's Crimson Countess. More info about the Crimson Countess and her role in the season will be revealed on Nov. 7 with another episode of VNN's Seven on 7.
Jensen Ackles is Soldier Boy. Ackles' character is a WWII-era Supe who is allegedly going to make Homelander look like a tame kitten. And yes, as a WWII supe, Soldier Boy definitely has history with Stormfront (Aya Cash), formerly known as Liberty.
"Yes, he knew her when she was Liberty," Kripke told TV Guide at the end of Season 2. "There's a history of Vought that we're starting to map out because Soldier Boy has been a mainstay of Vought for decades. He was like John Wayne there, and so as a result, we're writing the history of Vought and how all the characters weave in together."
Four more Supes are joining the fray. Adding to the growing list of The Boys' new cast members is The Walking Dead's Laurie Holden, who will play Crimson Countess. Variety was first to report the news.
News of Holden's casting comes days after Entertainment Weekly reported that three other new Supes have been cast for Season 3: Sean Patrick Flanery will play Gunpowder, Nick Wechsler will play Blue Hawk, and Miles Gaston Villanueva will play Supersonic. All four will have recurring roles in the upcoming season, but only Gunpowder has appeared in the graphic novels that the series is based on, so how these characters will show up and cause trouble remains to be seen.
Your faves will return. The giant cast of The Boys is all set to return for Season 3, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and Tomer Kapon for Team Boys and Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Jesse T. Usher, and Dominique McElligott for Team Supe.
Herogasm is coming. One of the most infamous events in The Boys graphic novels is Herogasm, a yearly retreat for supes that is basically the most insane orgy imaginable. Kripke confirmed via Twitter in January that Episode 6 of the upcoming season will be centered on Herogasm. The episode is being written by Jessica Chou. In April, Kripke shared a look at his reaction to the episode during the first production meeting.
Hughie is working for Victoria Neuman. The end of Season 2 revealed that Hughie (Jack Quaid) was putting some space between him and the boys by taking a job with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who he believes is an honest congresswoman determined to bring down Vought. Unaware that Neuman is actually the supe responsible for exploding heads throughout Season 2, Hughie is actually in more danger with his new boss/friend than he was with Butcher and the gang. Kripke confirmed that Season 3 will give Hughie a brief respite from being covered in blood, but everything will eventually go to hell in a handbasket for the canary.
"The thing about Hughie is he's not particularly good at the ultra-violence, but he's very competent, and I think we wanted to show that off [via Neuman]," Kripke told TV Guide. "He's very smart, he's a good investigator, he's amazing with technology, he has great ideas. We wanted a chance to showcase him doing what he does best and see that he's really strong, and an able character in the fight against supes. But of course, it's all going to go to sh-- on him."
Stormfront is not dead. Kripke would not reveal whether we'll actually see Stormfront again in Season 3 after she lost her limbs in a showdown with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) in the Season 2 finale, but he did tell TVG that the hero is not dead yet. She's a living torso in a secure facility, being monitored as her injuries are tended to.
We know we'll be getting even more diabolical content for the new season. Amazon announced in mid-December that an animated companion series called, uh, Diabolical would arrive in March. The animated series features the voice talent of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler and tell new stories set within the dysfunctional world of The Boys. All episodes are now available to stream on Prime Video.
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video.