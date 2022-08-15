Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 15

A League of Their Own Prime Video

Move over boys and terminal listers, there's a new leader on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list. A League of Their Own, which premiered Friday on Prime Video, moved into the No. 1 spot over the weekend and remains there on Monday. Another new show that debuted on Friday, the reality dating competition Cosmic Love, also cracked the top 10 over the weekend, but has already slipped down to No. 10 after peaking at No. 8. Summer is almost over in more ways than one; The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped all the way to No. 9, which may foretell its exit from the top 10 after months in the top 5.

Below, we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We also list what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon's ad-supported free streaming service, Freevee, in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

New Amazon Prime Video releases coming soon:

Making the Cut Season 3 - Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion reality competition returns (Aug. 19)

- Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion reality competition returns (Aug. 19) Todo Por Lucy Season 2 - A Spanish-language reimagining of I Love Lucy set in modern times (Aug. 19)

- A Spanish-language reimagining of I Love Lucy set in modern times (Aug. 19) Sprung (Freevee) - Greg Garcia's new comedy about a trio of ex-convicts who use their skills for good (Aug. 19)

Recently released on Amazon Prime Video:

A League of Their Own Season 1 - A TV adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-female baseball team, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Chanté Adams (TV Guide review)

- A TV adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-female baseball team, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Chanté Adams (TV Guide review) Cosmic Love Season 1 - Reality dating series that matches horny singles by their astrological signs... what could go right?

Friday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Thira "Aum" Chutikul and Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun

Trailer | Friday's rank: 10



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2



For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4





Cosmic Love Amazon Studios

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Friday's rank: 8



For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots

Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5



For fans of: Crystals, essential oils, predetermined destiny

Is it good?: This dating show based on astrology is dumb, and it may be exactly what you're looking for

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Aug. 15