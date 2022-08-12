Melanie Field, Abbi Jacobson, and D'Arcy Carden, A League of Their Own Nicola Goode/Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of popular movies and shows just added a new slugger to its lineup. The new comedy drama A League of Their Own, a television adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-woman baseball team during World War II, slides into the tenth spot in its first day of release. Also out today, but not on the list (yet!), is the new dating series Cosmic Love, which uses astrology to pair singles together to find love. Virgos need not apply. And the biggest move goes to the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum movie The Lost City, which vaults into the top 5 in its second day of release.

Below, we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

Amazon Prime Video's new releases out today:

A League of Their Own Season 1 - A TV adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-female baseball team, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Chanté Adams (TV Guide review)

- A TV adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-female baseball team, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Chanté Adams (TV Guide review) Cosmic Love Season 1 - Reality dating series that matches horny singles by their astrological signs... what could go right?

Yesterday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, The Lost City

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





More on Amazon:



All or Nothing: Arsenal Amazon Studios

For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots

Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Football/soccer, sports, docuseries

Is it good?: It's a must watch for soccer fans

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Aug. 12