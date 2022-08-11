Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, The Lost City

Two new movies popped up on Amazon Prime Video yesterday, but only one of them made Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list: the 2022 action-comedy-romance film The Lost City. It stars Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist and Channing Tatum as her books' cover model, and follows them as they get caught up in an adventure on an island. It's Hollywood, through and through. The other new film to Prime Video is Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is a surprising no-show on the list given that kids movies, especially ones as popular as Sonic, are usually a shoo-in for these lists. I guess it's easier to let kids flip around Netflix than risk them buying 20 boxes of Legos and $300 in Roblox gift cards on Amazon on your Prime account.

Below, we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

New Amazon Prime Video releases coming soon:

A League of Their Own Season 1 - A TV adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-female baseball team, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Chanté Adams (Aug. 12, TV Guide review)

- A TV adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-female baseball team, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Chanté Adams (Aug. 12, TV Guide review) Cosmic Love Season 1 - Reality dating series that matches horny singles by their astrological signs... what could go right? (Aug. 12)

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots

Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Football/soccer, sports, docuseries

Is it good?: It's a must watch for soccer fans

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting from J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek

Is it good?: It's not bad, but it's not exactly exciting

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Aug. 11