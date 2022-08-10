Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 10

Thira "Aum" Chutikul and Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

As quickly as Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of movies and shows can change, it can stay the same. Following The Terminal List's ouster as the most popular Prime Video show on Monday, it's back at No. 1 for the second day in a row. Take that, people who hate the American flag. The rest of the list remains the same as yesterday, with The Boys, Thirteen Lives, Paper Girls, and The Summer I Turned Pretty rounding out the top 5.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 11

New Amazon Prime Video releases coming soon:

A League of Their Own Season 1 - A TV adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-female baseball team, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Chanté Adams (Aug. 12, TV Guide review)

- A TV adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-female baseball team, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Chanté Adams (Aug. 12, TV Guide review) Cosmic Love Season 1 - Reality dating series that matches horny singles by their astrological signs... what could go right? (Aug. 12)

