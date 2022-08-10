X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 10

The boys of The Terminal List have thirteen lives!

tim.jpg
Tim Surette
Thira "Aum" Chutikul and Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives

Thira "Aum" Chutikul and Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives

 Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

As quickly as Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of movies and shows can change, it can stay the same. Following The Terminal List's ouster as the most popular Prime Video show on Monday, it's back at No. 1 for the second day in a row. Take that, people who hate the American flag. The rest of the list remains the same as yesterday, with The Boys, Thirteen Lives, Paper Girls, and The Summer I Turned Pretty rounding out the top 5. 

Below we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list off what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 11

New Amazon Prime Video releases coming soon:

  • A League of Their Own Season 1 - A TV adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-female baseball team, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Chanté Adams (Aug. 12, TV Guide review)
  • Cosmic Love Season 1 - Reality dating series that matches horny singles by their astrological signs... what could go right? (Aug. 12)

Yesterday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Thira "Aum" Chutikul and Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives

Thira "Aum" Chutikul and Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives

 Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

1. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Thirteen Lives

For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving
Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Paper Girls

For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots
Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. The Summer I Turned Pretty

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5


More on Amazon:

Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, and Josh Brolin, Outer Range

Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, and Josh Brolin, Outer Range

 Richard Foreman/Amazon Studios

6. The Outlaws

For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6

7. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7

8. Night Sky

For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting from J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek
Is it good?: It's not bad, but it's not exactly exciting
Trailer | Friday's rank: 8

9. Outer Range

For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists
Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9

10. Forever Summer: Hamptons

For fans of: Young horny people and their dumb problems
Is it good?: This Bravo-style reality series is as vacant as its subjects
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Aug. 10