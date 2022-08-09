Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 9

Join or Sign In
Guess which show is back in the top spot?
On Monday, The Terminal List was booted from the No. 1 spot after more than a month on the top of Amazon's top 10 shows and movies list. Today, The Terminal List returns to that spot, proving that Chris Pratt's military thriller's stay as the most watched show on Prime Video is interminal. Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, which momentarily toppled The Terminal List, is now at No. 3, one spot behind The Boys. Back on the list is Forever Summer: Hamptons, which sits at No. 10.
Below we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list off what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.
Monday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list
Wednesday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving
Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots
Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7
For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting from J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek
Is it good?: It's not bad, but it's not exactly exciting
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9
For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists
Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways
Trailer | Friday's rank: 8
For fans of: Young horny people and their dumb problems
Is it good?: This Bravo-style reality series is as vacant as its subjects
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
