Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 8

Thira "Aum" Chutikul and Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Chris Pratt's tough Navy SEAL has finally been taken down. After more than a month as the most popular movie or show on Amazon Prime Video, The Terminal List slips into the No. 2 spot on Amazon's Top 10, moved out of the way by Ron Howard's new film Thirteen Lives. The drama, which was released on Aug. 5, is a dramatization of the 2018 Thai cave rescue of a boys soccer team by a crew of British divers. Noticeably absent from the list is the Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza, which was also released last Friday. Watch Licorice Pizza, people!

Below we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list off what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

- A TV adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-female baseball team, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, and Chanté Adams (Aug. 12) Cosmic Love Season 1 - Reality dating series that matches horny singles by their astrological signs... what could go right? (Aug. 12)

Stephen Merchant's crime comedy about community service workers caught up in a scheme (Aug. 5) Thirteen Lives : Ron Howard's Amazon original film about the 2018 Thai cave rescue starring Viggo Mortensen and Collin Farrell (Aug. 5)

Ron Howard's Amazon original film about the 2018 Thai cave rescue starring Viggo Mortensen and Collin Farrell (Aug. 5) Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson's beloved 2021 film about young love in the 1970s (Aug. 5)

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List Justin Lubin/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3



For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots

Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4





The Outlaws Amazon Studios

For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant

Trailer | Friday's rank: 8



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists

Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting from J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek

Is it good?: It's not bad, but it's not exactly exciting

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9



For fans of: Female fighting forces, globetrotting spy action, all-star casts

Is it good?: It's only somewhat entertaining, which is not what you'd expect from a cast this stacked

Trailer | Friday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Aug. 8