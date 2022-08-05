X

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 5

Three new entries hit the top 10

tim.jpg
Tim Surette
Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives

 Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

After weeks of very little change on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list, things got all wacky today with three new entries on the list. Coming in at No. 5 is Ron Howard's drama film Thirteen Lives, a retelling of the 2018 rescue of a boys soccer team from an underwater cave in Thailand. Debuting at No. 7 is the soccer docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal, and right behind it is the new season of Stephen Merchant's comedy The Outlaws. Nothing has changed in the top 4 spots, with The Terminal List once again the most popular show on Prime Video.

Below we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list off what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

New Amazon Prime Video releases out today:

  • The Outlaws Season 2: Stephen Merchant's crime comedy about community service workers caught up in a scheme
  • Thirteen Lives: Ron Howard's Amazon original film about the 2018 Thai cave rescue starring Viggo Mortensen and Collin Farrell
  • Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson's beloved 2021 film about young love in the 1970s

Yesterday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List

 Prime Video

1. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Paper Girls

For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots
Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Summer I Turned Pretty

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Thirteen Lives

For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving
Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a


More on Amazon:

The Outlaws

 Amazon Studios

6. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. All or Nothing: Arsenal

For fans of: Football/soccer, sports, docuseries
Is it good?: It's a must watch for soccer fans
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

8. The Outlaws

For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

9. Night Sky

For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting from J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek
Is it good?: It's not bad, but it's not exactly exciting
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

10. The 355

For fans of: Female fighting forces, globetrotting spy action, all-star casts
Is it good?: It's only somewhat entertaining, which is not what you'd expect from a cast this stacked  
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Aug. 5