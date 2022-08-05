Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 5

Join or Sign In
Three new entries hit the top 10
After weeks of very little change on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list, things got all wacky today with three new entries on the list. Coming in at No. 5 is Ron Howard's drama film Thirteen Lives, a retelling of the 2018 rescue of a boys soccer team from an underwater cave in Thailand. Debuting at No. 7 is the soccer docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal, and right behind it is the new season of Stephen Merchant's comedy The Outlaws. Nothing has changed in the top 4 spots, with The Terminal List once again the most popular show on Prime Video.
Below we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list off what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots
Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving
Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Football/soccer, sports, docuseries
Is it good?: It's a must watch for soccer fans
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting from J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek
Is it good?: It's not bad, but it's not exactly exciting
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Female fighting forces, globetrotting spy action, all-star casts
Is it good?: It's only somewhat entertaining, which is not what you'd expect from a cast this stacked
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
