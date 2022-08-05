Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 5

Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Viggo Mortensen, Thirteen Lives Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

After weeks of very little change on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list, things got all wacky today with three new entries on the list. Coming in at No. 5 is Ron Howard's drama film Thirteen Lives, a retelling of the 2018 rescue of a boys soccer team from an underwater cave in Thailand. Debuting at No. 7 is the soccer docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal, and right behind it is the new season of Stephen Merchant's comedy The Outlaws. Nothing has changed in the top 4 spots, with The Terminal List once again the most popular show on Prime Video.

Below we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list off what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

New Amazon Prime Video releases out today:

The Outlaws Season 2: Stephen Merchant's crime comedy about community service workers caught up in a scheme

Stephen Merchant's crime comedy about community service workers caught up in a scheme Thirteen Lives : Ron Howard's Amazon original film about the 2018 Thai cave rescue starring Viggo Mortensen and Collin Farrell

Ron Howard's Amazon original film about the 2018 Thai cave rescue starring Viggo Mortensen and Collin Farrell Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson's beloved 2021 film about young love in the 1970s

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List Prime Video

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots

Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Heroes Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a





The Outlaws Amazon Studios

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Football/soccer, sports, docuseries

Is it good?: It's a must watch for soccer fans

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting from J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek

Is it good?: It's not bad, but it's not exactly exciting

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Female fighting forces, globetrotting spy action, all-star casts

Is it good?: It's only somewhat entertaining, which is not what you'd expect from a cast this stacked

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Aug. 5