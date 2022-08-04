Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 4

J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, Night Sky Chuck Hodes/Amazon Studios

Either Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 shows and movies list isn't updated as quickly as we thought it was, or the popularity of soccer in the United States is grossly overexaggerated. Or maybe Americans are all Man U fans, which would track. But new release All or Nothing: Arsenal did not crack the top 10, leaving the list for Thursday, Aug. 4 mostly the same, with just a swap between Night Sky and Outer Range.

Tomorrow will certainly see some new blood in the top 10, with new Prime Video releases The Outlaws Season 2, Thirteen Lives, and Licorice Pizza joining the service. I'm ready for some changes, are you?

Below we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list off what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

New Amazon Prime Video releases out today:

All or Nothing: Arsenal: Docuseries about the Premiere League soccer club Arsenal F.C.

New Amazon Prime Video releases coming soon:

The Outlaws Season 2: Stephen Merchant's crime comedy about community service workers caught up in a scheme (August 5)

Thirteen Lives : Ron Howard's Amazon original film about the 2018 Thai cave rescue starring Viggo Mortensen and Collin Farrell (August 5)

Ron Howard's Amazon original film about the 2018 Thai cave rescue starring Viggo Mortensen and Collin Farrell (August 5) Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson's beloved 2021 film about young love in the 1970s (August 5)

Yesterday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Peter Taylor/Prime Video

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots

Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Frankie, Forever Summer: Hamptons Amazon Studios

For fans of: Female fighting forces, globetrotting spy action, all-star casts

Is it good?: It's only somewhat entertaining, which is not what you'd expect from a cast this stacked

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting from J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek

Is it good?: It's not bad, but it's not exactly exciting

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists

Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Young horny people and their dumb problems

Is it good?: This Bravo-style reality series is as vacant as its subjects

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Melodrama, Italian accents, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga

Is it good?: This biographical film is a bit disappointing given the A-list talent

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



