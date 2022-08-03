Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 3

Join or Sign In
Paper Girls is still pushing for No. 1
Amazon Prime Video's most popular shows and movies on Wednesday, Aug. 3 is once again led by Chris Pratt's military revenge thriller The Terminal List, which comes highly recommended by my mother-in-law. If that's not proof it's popular, how about this: It's been in the No. 1 spot for 34 consecutive days since its debut. That's called domination. Just behind it — or maybe millions of hours behind it, we just know it's No. 2 — is the new sci-fi series Paper Girls, which premiered on Prime Video this past Friday.
Though the Top 10 looks mostly the same, we could be saying goodbye to House of Gucci or the reality series Forever Summer: Hamptons soon, as they've barely dodged elimination several times and sit in the bottom spots with the soccer docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal premiering tomorrow and a trio of new releases set for Friday.
Below we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list off what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.
Yesterday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots
Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Female fighting forces, globetrotting spy action, all-star casts
Is it good?: It's only somewhat entertaining, which is not what you'd expect from a cast this stacked
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists
Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting from J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek
Is it good?: It's not bad, but it's not exactly exciting
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Young horny people and their dumb problems
Is it good?: This Bravo-style reality series is as vacant as its subjects
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Melodrama, Italian accents, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga
Is it good?: This biographical film is a bit disappointing given the A-list talent
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
