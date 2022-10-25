Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 25

Join or Sign In
Who's the lord of the Top 10 now, Galadriel?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been dethroned! In a rather shocking change since the last time we checked in on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 list, the new sci-fi series The Peripheral has taken the top spot from The Rings of Power, a little over a week after the fantasy epic's Season 1 finale and almost two months since it debuted at No. 1. Outer Range has also rejoined the list after a long time off, because singing cowboys and giant holes are cool.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 20
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: The Lord of the Rings
Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists
Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Oct. 25