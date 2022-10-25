Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 25

Gary Carr and Chloe Grace Moretz, The Peripheral Sophie Mutevelian/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been dethroned! In a rather shocking change since the last time we checked in on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 list, the new sci-fi series The Peripheral has taken the top spot from The Rings of Power, a little over a week after the fantasy epic's Season 1 finale and almost two months since it debuted at No. 1. Outer Range has also rejoined the list after a long time off, because singing cowboys and giant holes are cool.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Modern Love Tokyo (2022) - Prime Video's rom-com anthology gets a Japanese version. (Oct. 21)

- Prime Video's rom-com anthology gets a Japanese version. (Oct. 21) The Peripheral (2022) - Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this sci-fi series about a VR gamer who may be tinkering with the future. (Oct. 21)

- Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this sci-fi series about a VR gamer who may be tinkering with the future. (Oct. 21) Argentina, 1985 (2022) - Film about a young legal team that prosecuted a bloody dictatorship. (Oct. 21)

- Film about a young legal team that prosecuted a bloody dictatorship. (Oct. 21) Blacklight (2022) - Liam Neeson is at it again, this time as a fixer for the FBI caught in a conspiracy. (Oct. 24)

Coming soon to Prime Video:

The Devil's Hour (2022) - Creepy thriller series starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine as a woman who has visions of murders. (Oct. 29)

- Creepy thriller series starring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine as a woman who has visions of murders. (Oct. 29) Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) - Film follow-up to the popular ITV and PBS period drama. (Oct. 29)

- Film follow-up to the popular ITV and PBS period drama. (Oct. 29) Run Sweetheart Run (2022) - Feminine defiance meets toxic masculinity in this horror film about a woman trying to escape an unstoppable assailant. (Oct. 29)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 20

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List Prime Video

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging

Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, and Josh Brolin, Outer Range Richard Foreman/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: The Lord of the Rings

Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists

Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



10. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Oct. 25