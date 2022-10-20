Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 20

Join or Sign In
If it's not about murder or elves, it's probably not on the list
You have to go all the way down to the end of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list to find something that isn't about murder, crime, or elves, more proof that Prime Video is cornering the nerdy dad market. However, I still haven't ruled out that the No. 10 show The Summer I Turned Pretty's Belly isn't an elf, so it could be a clean sweep. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still the service's most popular show or movie, no surprise there, followed by Alexander Skarsgard's Viking film The Northman. Thursday Night Football streams tonight, with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Arizona Cardinals in what could be the third consecutive snoozer for Amazon's NFL exclusive broadcast.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 19
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Country music, mind games
Is it good?: It's a good, demented thriller about women, sisterhood, and the music biz
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: The Lord of the Rings
Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Oct. 20