Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 20

If it's not about murder or elves, it's probably not on the list

Tim Surette
The Summer I Turned Pretty

 Prime Video

You have to go all the way down to the end of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list to find something that isn't about murder, crime, or elves, more proof that Prime Video is cornering the nerdy dad market. However, I still haven't ruled out that the No. 10 show The Summer I Turned Pretty's Belly isn't an elf, so it could be a clean sweep. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still the service's most popular show or movie, no surprise there, followed by Alexander Skarsgard's Viking film The Northman. Thursday Night Football streams tonight, with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Arizona Cardinals in what could be the third consecutive snoozer for Amazon's NFL exclusive broadcast.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

  • Torn Hearts (2022) - A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 18)
  • May I Help You (2022) - Korean drama series about a young man working for an errand company and a female funeral director. (Oct. 19)
  • American Horror Story: Double Feature (2021) - Season 10 of Ryan Murphy's anthology features demons and aliens in this installment that features two mini-seasons instead of one normal-length one. (Oct. 20)

Coming soon to Prime Video:

  • Modern Love Tokyo (2022) - Prime Video's rom-com anthology gets a Japanese version. (Oct. 21)
  • The Peripheral (2022) - Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this sci-fi series about a VR gamer who may be tinkering with the future. (Oct. 21)
  • Argentina, 1985 (2022) - Film about a young legal team that prosecuted a bloody dictatorship. (Oct. 21)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 19

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Northman

For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6


6. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. Ambulance

For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Torn Hearts

For fans of: Country music, mind games
Is it good?: It's a good, demented thriller about women, sisterhood, and the music biz
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. The Wheel of Time

For fans of: The Lord of the Rings
Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

10. The Summer I Turned Pretty

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Oct. 20