Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 19

A country music horror-thriller film joins the list, yeehaw!

tim.jpg
Tim Surette
Katey Segal, Torn Hearts

There's a new movie on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 list today, and it's a bit of a surprise. Not because it's not good (it's actually well-received by the horror community), but because it wasn't supposed to be out until tomorrow. At least that's what Prime Video told us. Torn Hearts stars Katey Sagal as a country music legend who takes in two up-and-coming aspiring musicians looking for their big break. Instead, they get violent and bloody mind games from a scorned woman. Frightening! We should see some changes to the list over the next few days with Chloë Grace Moretz's sci-fi series The Peripheral and Season 10 of American Horror Story coming soon.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

  • Torn Hearts (2022) - A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 18)
  • May I Help You (2022) - Korean drama series about a young man working for an errand company and a female funeral director. (Oct. 19)

Coming soon to Prime Video:

  • American Horror Story: Double Feature (2021) - Season 10 of Ryan Murphy's anthology features demons and aliens in this installment that features two mini-seasons instead of one normal-length one. (Oct. 20)
  • Modern Love Tokyo (2022) - Prime Video's rom-com anthology gets a Japanese version. (Oct. 21)
  • The Peripheral (2022) - Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this sci-fi series about a VR gamer who may be tinkering with the future. (Oct. 21)
  • Argentina, 1985 (2022) - Film about a young legal team that prosecuted a bloody dictatorship. (Oct. 21)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 18

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

 Matt Grace/Prime Video

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Northman

For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

5. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4


Jensen Ackles, The Boys

 Amazon Studios

6. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

7. Ambulance

For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. Torn Hearts

For fans of: Country music, mind games
Is it good?: It's a good, demented thriller about women, sisterhood, and the music biz
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

9. The Summer I Turned Pretty

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. The Wheel of Time

For fans of: The Lord of the Rings
Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Oct. 19