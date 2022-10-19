Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 19

Join or Sign In
A country music horror-thriller film joins the list, yeehaw!
There's a new movie on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 list today, and it's a bit of a surprise. Not because it's not good (it's actually well-received by the horror community), but because it wasn't supposed to be out until tomorrow. At least that's what Prime Video told us. Torn Hearts stars Katey Sagal as a country music legend who takes in two up-and-coming aspiring musicians looking for their big break. Instead, they get violent and bloody mind games from a scorned woman. Frightening! We should see some changes to the list over the next few days with Chloë Grace Moretz's sci-fi series The Peripheral and Season 10 of American Horror Story coming soon.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 18
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Country music, mind games
Is it good?: It's a good, demented thriller about women, sisterhood, and the music biz
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: The Lord of the Rings
Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Oct. 19