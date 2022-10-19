Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 19

Katey Sagal, Torn Hearts

There's a new movie on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 list today, and it's a bit of a surprise. Not because it's not good (it's actually well-received by the horror community), but because it wasn't supposed to be out until tomorrow. At least that's what Prime Video told us. Torn Hearts stars Katey Sagal as a country music legend who takes in two up-and-coming aspiring musicians looking for their big break. Instead, they get violent and bloody mind games from a scorned woman. Frightening! We should see some changes to the list over the next few days with Chloë Grace Moretz's sci-fi series The Peripheral and Season 10 of American Horror Story coming soon.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Torn Hearts (2022) - A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 18)

- A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 18) May I Help You (2022) - Korean drama series about a young man working for an errand company and a female funeral director. (Oct. 19)

Coming soon to Prime Video:

American Horror Story: Double Feature (2021) - Season 10 of Ryan Murphy's anthology features demons and aliens in this installment that features two mini-seasons instead of one normal-length one. (Oct. 20)

- Season 10 of Ryan Murphy's anthology features demons and aliens in this installment that features two mini-seasons instead of one normal-length one. (Oct. 20) Modern Love Tokyo (2022) - Prime Video's rom-com anthology gets a Japanese version. (Oct. 21)

- Prime Video's rom-com anthology gets a Japanese version. (Oct. 21) The Peripheral (2022) - Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this sci-fi series about a VR gamer who may be tinkering with the future. (Oct. 21)

- Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this sci-fi series about a VR gamer who may be tinkering with the future. (Oct. 21) Argentina, 1985 (2022) - Film about a young legal team that prosecuted a bloody dictatorship. (Oct. 21)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 18

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Matt Grace/Prime Video

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging

Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



5. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





Jensen Ackles, The Boys Amazon Studios

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens

Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Country music, mind games

Is it good?: It's a good, demented thriller about women, sisterhood, and the music biz

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: The Lord of the Rings

Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Oct. 19