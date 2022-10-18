Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 18

Markella Kavenagh and Lenny Henry, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Prime Video

What does one do when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is over and you want something else to watch? Watch Amazon Prime Video's other epic fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, apparently. The Wheel of Time has rejoined Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows just days after The Rings of Power wrapped up its first season, as those who got a Prime subscription tour the rest of what's available. (You could also check out our list of the best shows to watch on Prime Video!) The rest of the list is perfectly stable, with no changes.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Coming soon to Prime Video:

May I Help You (2022) - Korean drama series about a young man working for an errand company and a female funeral director. (Oct. 19)

- Korean drama series about a young man working for an errand company and a female funeral director. (Oct. 19) Torn Hearts (2022) - A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 20)

- A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 20) American Horror Story Season 10 (2021) - The recent season of Ryan Murphy's anthology features demons and aliens in this double feature installment. (Oct. 20)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 17

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Willa Fitzgerald, Reacher Amazon Studios

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging

Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





More on Amazon:



Josha Stradowski and Barney Harris, The Wheel of Time Jan Thijs

For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens

Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: The Lord of the Rings

Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Oct. 18