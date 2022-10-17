X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 17

How long will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power be on top now that it's done?

tim.jpg
Tim Surette
Morfydd Clark, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Morfydd Clark, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

 Matt Grace/Prime Video

Sure, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the big story here given its Season 1 finale and anticipation for Season 2, and it's going to be No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list for a long time. But the most interesting story is the film Double Threat, a low-budget action flick that has come out of nowhere to join the top 10 since last week. It was a surprise to the screenwriter, too, who went on Reddit to convey his shock that a screenplay he wrote in less than a week somehow found success on Prime Video, and to explain how he writes "cheeseburger movies." It's an interesting read about the process and the different levels of commercial success.  

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Coming soon to Prime Video:

  • May I Help You (2022) - Korean drama series about a young man working for an errand company and a female funeral director. (Oct. 19)
  • Torn Hearts (2022) - A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 20)
  • American Horror Story Season 10 (2021) - The recent season of Ryan Murphy's anthology features demons and aliens in this double feature installment. (Oct. 20)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 14

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Skarsgard, The Northman

Alexander Skarsgard, The Northman

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1

2. The Northman

For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2

3. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3

4. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4

5. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 5


More on Amazon:

Danielle C. Ryan, Double Threat

Danielle C. Ryan, Double Threat

6. Ambulance

For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6

7. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7

8. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Friday's rank: 8

9. The Summer I Turned Pretty

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a

10. Double Threat

For fans of: Action, butt-kicking women, dollar bin DVDs
Is it good?: No, but this budget action thriller is what it is
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Oct. 17