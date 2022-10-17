Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 17

Join or Sign In
How long will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power be on top now that it's done?
Sure, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the big story here given its Season 1 finale and anticipation for Season 2, and it's going to be No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list for a long time. But the most interesting story is the film Double Threat, a low-budget action flick that has come out of nowhere to join the top 10 since last week. It was a surprise to the screenwriter, too, who went on Reddit to convey his shock that a screenplay he wrote in less than a week somehow found success on Prime Video, and to explain how he writes "cheeseburger movies." It's an interesting read about the process and the different levels of commercial success.
The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 14
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 1
For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging
Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good
Trailer | Friday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 3
For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins
Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best
Trailer | Friday's rank: 4
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Friday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens
Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything
Trailer | Friday's rank: 6
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Friday's rank: 7
For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs
Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie
Trailer | Friday's rank: 8
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Action, butt-kicking women, dollar bin DVDs
Is it good?: No, but this budget action thriller is what it is
Trailer | Friday's rank: 9
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Oct. 17