Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 17

Morfydd Clark, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Matt Grace/Prime Video

Sure, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the big story here given its Season 1 finale and anticipation for Season 2, and it's going to be No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies list for a long time. But the most interesting story is the film Double Threat, a low-budget action flick that has come out of nowhere to join the top 10 since last week. It was a surprise to the screenwriter, too, who went on Reddit to convey his shock that a screenplay he wrote in less than a week somehow found success on Prime Video, and to explain how he writes "cheeseburger movies." It's an interesting read about the process and the different levels of commercial success.

The most popular new movies and shows on Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because something is popular, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Coming soon to Prime Video:

May I Help You (2022) - Korean drama series about a young man working for an errand company and a female funeral director. (Oct. 19)

- Korean drama series about a young man working for an errand company and a female funeral director. (Oct. 19) Torn Hearts (2022) - A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 20)

- A pair of country music hopefuls travel to a music legend's (Katey Segal) house for their big break but get trapped in a horrific set of mental and physical games. (Oct. 20) American Horror Story Season 10 (2021) - The recent season of Ryan Murphy's anthology features demons and aliens in this double feature installment. (Oct. 20)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: October 14

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Skarsgard, The Northman

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



For fans of: Blood, dismemberment, pillaging

Is it good?: This tale of Viking revenge is so good

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3



4. Memory

For fans of: Liam Neeson doing his thing, boomer assassins

Is it good?: This action thriller is far from Neeson's best

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5





More on Amazon:



Danielle C. Ryan, Double Threat

For fans of: Brainless thrillers, sirens

Is it good?: It's one of Michael Bay's better films, if that's saying anything

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



8. Dog

For fans of: Channing Tatum, dogs

Is it good?: The heart-tugging comedy is a solid buddy movie

Trailer | Friday's rank: 8



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Action, butt-kicking women, dollar bin DVDs

Is it good?: No, but this budget action thriller is what it is

Trailer | Friday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Oct. 17