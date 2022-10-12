Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
When will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premiere?
The end is nigh for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1. The Season 1 finale of the Amazon Prime Video fantasy epic will release on Friday, Oct. 14, wrapping up one of television's biggest (and most expensive) debut seasons of all time. With the series hoping to go on for five seasons, Season 1 was just the beginning of a long journey through J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age of Middle-earth.
Now that Season 1 is ending, it's time to get ready for Season 2. It is coming, but you're probably wondering when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will be released. We'll try to answer that question, and many more, including who will be in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, what Season 2 will be about, and where Season 2 will be filmed.
Here's everything to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.
The good news: The Rings of Power Season 2 is coming. The bad news: There's currently no premiere date set and it might be a long, long time until we get Season 2. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in October 2022, co-showrunner Patrick McKay said that he expects to be working on Season 2 for "another couple years," which means an optimistic guess on when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will hit Prime Video based on McKay's own words is the second half of 2024. However, McKay and his co-showrunner J. D. Payne also admitted that with the experience gained from Season 1 being under their belts, production on episodes in Season 2 is going faster and more smoothly, which could bump up that time frame a bit.
If you're looking for some historical context to guess when Season 2 will premiere, here's what we know about how Season 1 came to be. Shooting Season 1 was an incredibly long task, beginning in February of 2020 in New Zealand and taking 18 months due to the massive production and COVID delays. Season 1 filming was completed in early August of 2021. Filming of Season 2 began on Oct. 3, 2022, in the production's new home of the United Kingdom. But Season 2 is expected to be bigger, so even though production might be smoother, the scope of each episode is presumably larger, adding to the production time. COVID restrictions have also loosened, so it's unclear how McKay's estimate of a couple more years fits in. I guess it's better to establish a longer release window and beat expectations than promise sooner and disappoint fans when there's a delay.
Amazon acquired the rights to make a The Lord of the Rings television show on Nov. 13, 2017 for a reported $250 million, though showrunners Patrick McKay and J. D. Payne later clarified to The Hollywood Reporter that it was "tens of millions" less, and the quarter billion-dollar offer was Netflix's failed bid. Prime Video set a multi-season goal for the series, and officially ordered a second season in November of 2020.
McKay and Payne have stated that they have a five-season run planned out and even know what the final shot of the series is, though Amazon has not officially ordered a third season, let alone Seasons 4 and 5.
Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power consisted of eight hour-plus episodes. Season 2 isn't changing things up and will also run for eight episodes.
There are very few details on The Rings of Power Season 2, but the showrunners have shared a few ideas. McKay and Payne are touting Season 2 as being "bigger and better" on "every level... by an order of magnitude." All showrunners double as salesmen, so touting a bigger season isn't a surprise, but color us intrigued by the promise of the new season being better by an order of magnitude. It could be a simple sales pitch, but it can also be the pair looking at what they did in Season 1 and realizing that they must up their game. Case in point, The Hollywood Reporter's big pre-Season 1 finale Rings of Power cover story says Season 2 will feature "more iconic locations," "familiar Middle-earth characters," and, most interestingly, "a massive two-episode battle." Yes!
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 was famously filmed in New Zealand, which was also the picturesque backdrop for Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings films. However, Season 2 of The Rings of Power is changing things up.
Season 2 is moving production to the U.K., and started filming on Oct. 3, 2022 just outside of London at Bray Studios in Berkshire. Reasons given for the location change include cheaper costs, easier access to more diverse locations throughout Europe, and the Tolkien estate expressing the U.K.'s influence on Tolkien's writing.
It's a good bet that everyone who survives Season 1 will return for Season 2, where it makes sense.
As for new characters coming in Season 2, we don't know much, but we do know that one well-known character from the Tolkien universe will be making an appearance: Círdan the Shipwright. Before Season 1 even premiered, Payne confirmed to Time that he was excited for fans to meet their version of Círdan in Season 2. Fans of the books will remember that Círdan is the oldest living elf, so old that he is the only known elf to have a beard. Círdan hasn't been cast yet; he appeared briefly in the first and third movies, and was portrayed by Michael Elsworth.
Check out our character guide for the 21 main Season 1 characters in the series.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 is currently on Amazon Prime Video.
All three of Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings films — The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King — are currently streaming on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. HBO Max also has the extended versions of each film, in case three hours isn't enough for you.